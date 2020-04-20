May the healing begin in 2021
Amidst the wreckage of our nation as the coronavirus pandemic rages, we must prepare for an election. First is the primary, then in November we finally get a chance to set to rights our leadership by soundly defeating the Trump presidency.
As the numbers of victims and dead mount, as the numbers who have been sidelined from work heads northward of 20 million, the best Trump can do is point fingers at others, defund the World Health Organization and put his name on checks paid to the poor. What a sorrowful leadership vacuum.
I've had a new dream: the defeat of this loser is greater than any prediction, he clings to the White House and has to get escorted out by the Marines. Then New York prosecutors take him to jail and please, President Biden, don't pardon him. Make him finally have to accept the consequences of his actions. This is not vengeance, this is putting to rights what has been badly skewed by placing in a position of leadership a man with so many personal deficits. 2021- may the healing begin.
Zena Hartung
Moscow
Returning tax dollars to you
Why should Trump's signature be on checks going out to Americans for COVID-19 relief when he paid almost no federal tax for almost a decade? He's taking credit for returning your tax dollars to you.
Richard Shafer
Pullman