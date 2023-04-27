Are you ready for election?

Are you ready for the May 16 election in Latah County? This one’s especially important. We will be electing two people to serve on the Latah County Library Board for the next four to six years, and we need to be sure they are qualified people who fully support our amazing libraries.

Check your current registration at VoteIdaho.gov. It’s too late to register online, but you can register when you vote early at the Latah County Courthouse (522 S. Adams) Monday through Friday from May 1-12, or when you vote at the polls on May 16. We’re so fortunate to have several options for voter registration in Idaho.

