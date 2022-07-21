The GOP platform
At the Idaho Republican Convention last weekend, elected party chair Dorothy Moon stated, “We have to make sure with the Democrats coming at us with full force that we have our barriers up, our guns loaded.” Her comment was inflammatory and irresponsible. Threats against political opponents are never justified, and this speech could easily incite violence.
With 28 years of Republican supermajorities in the legislature, it is nonsense to stoke fears of an assault by Democrats, literally or figuratively. Instead of mindless fear mongering, Moon’s time would be better spent mobilizing the party around providing actual solutions to real problems Idahoans face.
I urge Idahoans to read both the Democratic and Republican platforms and resolutions. In June, Idaho Democrats endorsed a platform centered on providing quality education and school facilities, an economy that rewards hard work, justice for all, accessible mental and physical healthcare, strong democratic institutions that prevent corruption, support for rural communities, and protection of our vital natural resources. These documents can be found at: idahodems.org/resources/. I assume the newly revised GOP Platform and Resolutions will be posted in the near future: www.idgop.org/.
Please take the time to read these documents beforevoting Nov. 8.
Kathy Dawes
Moscow
The GOP’s election claims
The proposed Idaho GOP platform plank claiming Joe Bidenwas not legitimately electedignores reality.
First, reviews by state and local election officials of both parties across the country found that the 2020 election was conducted honestly and fairly. Second, of the 61 or so lawsuits filed by Trump and his allies, they scored one minor victory but 60 major defeats. Roughly a dozen of the judges (some Republican, some Democratic) examined the evidence they filed carefully and concluded that they had no credible proof of electoral misconduct on a significant scale. That in turn helps explain why Trump’s more competent lawyers eventually withdrew from the later legal challenges; Trump wanted them to make claims in court for which they had no credible proof.
Third, Trump’s own attorney general, Mr. Barr, informed him that the Justice Department had found no credible evidence of election misconduct on a large enough scale to affect the presidential election’s outcome. In a similar vein, an Associated Press review of all sorts of information regarding the election found that it was conducted honestly and fairly, with some very minor exceptions.
Finally, if the Idaho GOP truly thinks there was enough electoral misconduct to sway the presidential election, then such a flawed system would also produce a great many other officials who were not legitimately elected — including probably all the elected state and local officials in the country. I suggest that the Idaho GOP amend the platform plank to state that all the elected officials in the U.S. were not elected legitimately and should resign immediately.
David Nice
Pullman