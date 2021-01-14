Upset by front-page placement
I was saddened when viewing the lead story on the Moscow-Pullman Daily News edition Saturday that remembered a local hero who died of complications of COVID-19 at only 35 years old. Rebecca Lawton, a nurse who had worked both in Moscow at the Gritman Medical Center and later at Bishop Place in Pullman, can truly be labeled a “hometown hero.” What an excellent choice on the editor’s part to place her up front for all to see.
Then I opened the front page fully and was appalled to view a four column by 5-inch photo of a mob demonstrating against the public health mandate to wear masks and socially distance in Moscow in September. Not only is this old news, it is not news. Lawbreakers should not be flattered with large front page notoriety showing their choice to violate the health and safety of the rest of society and extend the pandemic. Please give honor and front-page prestige only to those who truly deserve it.
Karen Purtee
Moscow
Letter to McMorris Rodgers
Dear Rep. McMorris Rodgers,
I ask that you immediately issue a public statement calling for the president to step down and to declare your support for impeachment if he does not do so.
President Trump has said that he is now committed to a peaceful transition of power. This is an untenable position of course, as five people have already died as a direct result of the president’s actions.
While I commend your decision to retract your objections to the counting of electoral college votes from certain states, I find it unconscionable that you would take such a position in the first place, perpetuating President Trump’s baseless claims of widespread voter fraud that ultimately resulted in the attack on the Capitol, and I am appalled to find the claims still posted on your website after all that has happened.
Doug Park
Palouse