A Lewiston man pleaded not guilty after being accused of driving while drunk and allegedly causing a crash that killed a Lewiston woman.

Sage Jones, 19, was arraigned in the Whitman County Superior Court on June 30. He was charged with vehicular homicide while allegedly under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

A Washington State Patrol trooper believes Jones was responsible for a drunken crash, killing 19-year-old passenger Chloe Sutton of Lewiston, according to court records.

