“The Daddy Diaries, The Year I Grew Up” by Andy Cohen
A comedic memoir, written in real time, on the early years of parenting. Media mogul Andy Cohen pens his tell-all about what he is giving up to grow up and be a parent that can show up. A fast paced read that will leave you laughing amidst shifting from “bottle service to baby bottles” and light night parties shifting to daytime playground dramas with other toddlers. Available in print.
“Better Living Through Birding” by Christian Cooper
Christian Cooper, a birder since the age of 10 and self-described “Blerd” (Black nerd) shares his love for looking at the world through the lens of a binoculars and what you can learn from a life spent looking up. Through stories that blend between travelogue, memoir, and a guidebook for birding, Cooper tells us of his life beyond the May 2020 video that went viral when he encountered a dog walker in Central Park. Available in print.
“The Right Call: What Sports Teach Us About Work and Life” by Sally Jenkins
Sportswriter Sally Jenkins reflects on a lifetime of writing about sports.. Throughout her career, she observes what she reveals to be the seven principles behind success that she has witnessed in the sports world and the way they can serve as guideposts for anyone wanting to achieve greatness. Available in print.
LATAH COUNTYLIBRARY DISTRICT
“The Last Ride of the Pony Express: My 2,000-mile Horseback Journey into the Old West” by Will Grant
In this tale of adventure, cowboy and journalist Will Grant shares an intimate portrait of the American West and captures its spirit in a new and unique way. While riding the Pony Express Trail with his own horses, Chicken Fry and Badger, Grant chronicles his encounters with those he meets along the way.
“To Name the Bigger Lie: A Memoir in Two Stories” by Sarah Viren
While researching a former high school teacher and the impact of his teaching, Viren’s own life takes a surprising and personal turn as her wife is notified that she is under investigation for misconduct. This compelling and unforgettable memoir explores the power of hoaxes and the pull of dangerous conspiracy theories.
“The Parenting Map: Step-by-Step Solutions to Consciously Create the Ultimate Parent-Child Relationship” by Dr. Shefali Tsabary
With the rapid rise of social media, there are new challenges and expectations placed on today’s youth. In this step-by-step guide by Dr. Shefali, a clinical psychologist, parents can learn and adopt practical solutions to disrupt inherited patterns and create new and authentic connections with their children.
WHITMAN COUNTYRURAL LIBRARY DISTRICT
“The Bookwoman’s Daughter” by Kim Michele Richardson
In the ruggedness of the beautiful Kentucky mountains, Honey Lovett has always known that the old ways can make a hard life harder. As the daughter of the famed blue-skinned, Troublesome Creek packhorse librarian, Honey and her family have been hiding from the law all her life. But when her mother and father are imprisoned, Honey realizes she must fight to stay free, or risk being sent away for good.
“Address for Murder” by Tonya Kappes
Mail Carrier Bernadette Butler makes sure she checks on all of her elderly customers on her mail carrier route during the colder months. It makes her feel good and let’s face it, she’s trying to keep her mind off the feelings she’s having for her deceased husband’s best friend, Mac Tabor. Which makes putting everyone before her easy. Until she notices one particular customer’s dog is on the loose.
“Resistance Women” by Jennifer Chiaverini
After Wisconsin graduate student Mildred Fish marries brilliant German economist Arvid Harnack, she accompanies him to his German homeland, where a promising future awaits. In the thriving intellectual culture of 1930s Berlin, the newlyweds create a rich new life filled with love, friendships, and rewarding work—but the rise of a malevolent new political faction inexorably changes their fate.