“The Daddy Diaries, The Year I Grew Up” by Andy Cohen

A comedic memoir, written in real time, on the early years of parenting. Media mogul Andy Cohen pens his tell-all about what he is giving up to grow up and be a parent that can show up. A fast paced read that will leave you laughing amidst shifting from “bottle service to baby bottles” and light night parties shifting to daytime playground dramas with other toddlers. Available in print.

