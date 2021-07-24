411 on dumped goldfish

So you dump unwanted goldfish in a local pond to be with others of its kind. It seems harmless.Yet, such an act is anything but harmless, especially to the unwanted fish. Some time ago, an interest in this developed when the University of Idaho built ponds in the arboretum extension, part of the complex now known as University of Idaho Arboretum & Botanical Garden. The ponds are a great addition to an otherwise stellar campus resource.
Soon after the ponds filled, however, some people started dumping in goldfish and perhaps other species. Likely some were students leaving town.
A year later, the rumor went like this; it seems a class of some type decided to drag a net through one of the ponds to see how many fish were in there. Surrounding vegetation was still small and with banks on two sides, this seemed reasonable enough. The legend continues that when the net was pulled in, there were some 400 pounds of fish after only one pass.
I’ve never been able to confirm that somewhat plausible rumor.
Reis Thebault, writing for the Washington Post, details a problem experienced by the residents of Burnsville, Minn., about 15 miles south of Minneapolis. It seems in a tweet from the city, control efforts have caught goldfish the size of footballs weighing some 4 pounds out of nearby Keller Lake.
“Burnsville, along with neighboring Apple Valley, began surveying the lake’s goldfish population after residents complained of a possible infestation,” Thebault wrote. “Working with the company Carp Solutions, which specializes in controlling water pests, the cities sent a team to investigate, and even it was surprised by the size of the fish it found.”
Make no mistake, goldfish are a nonnative species when dumped in local waterways. Closer to home in March of 2018, Spokane’s KHQ television ran a story about an exploding goldfish population in West Medical Lake. At the time, they were negatively affecting the native and planted rainbow trout populations.
Goldfish disturb a lake’s bottom sediments. They uproot plants, consume food sources including other fishes’ eggs, and can live in relatively poorly oxygenated waters. In fact, they can live in waters frozen over. That’s all bad news for trout. Rehabilitating lakes is very expensive. Treating West Medical Lake that October cost the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife more than $150,000.
The problem is worldwide, too. The BBC reported that in Munich, Germany, goldfish are out-competing and starving out native species in most of the city’s ponds and lakes.
Researchers at Australia’s Murdoch University studied the environmental impact of the species for more than a year resulting in a paper published in the journal, Ecology of Freshwater Fish, in 2016 found here: doi.org/10.1111/eff.12288. They wrote, “Goldfish (Carassius auratus) was one of the first fishes to be domesticated and has been widely introduced across the globe, but is now considered one of the world’s worst invasive aquatic species.”
The history noted in the introduction is worth the read alone. Introduced in the Americas in about 1872, and in simple terms, goldfish are relatives of carp all of which come from the minnow family. Carp were thought to be the next great food fish when introduced in a U.S. waters. Not hardly. They taste like where they root around.
It seems goldfish would be goners once an osprey came along but maybe not so. Injured ospreys in the WSU Veterinary Teaching Hospital would not eat the orange colored goldfish but they would eat the darker colored varieties. Maybe the color is a deterrent, like the hues of some insects deter birds?
Powell is the public information officer for the Washington State University College of Veterinary Medicine, which provides this column as a community service. For questions or concerns about animals you’d like to read about, email cpowell@vetmed.wsu.edu.