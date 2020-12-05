Al and Helen Leguis of Pullman celebrate 50th anniversary
Pullman residents Al and Helen Leguis celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Dec. 5. The couple were married on that date in 1970 at Fort Wright Chapel in Spokane.
Al worked for the United States Postal Service as a letter carrier for 32 years and now works part-time for Chipman and Taylor as a driver. Helen worked at Washington State University for 23 years.
Road trips across the U.S. and Canada have taken the couple to the ocean, to casinos and garnet and sapphire hunting. Some other favorite pastimes of theirs include fishing and going for drives in the country.
Al and Helen celebrated their anniversary last year with a cruise around the Hawaiian Islands.
The couple has four children: Nancy and Tim of Medford, Ore.; and David and Sharon in Tasmania, Australia. They have four grandchildren, Blake, Drew, Ty and Tess.