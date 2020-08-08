I cannot complain. I am not suffering. At this time, neither my husband nor I personally know anyone who has caught this coronavirus, even though we’re aware this could change any day. The numbers in this region continue to climb, and several friends are self-isolating after possible exposure.
But again, our kids are well, they all still have jobs, and my garden is producing. I actually love this hot weather too, so no whining about that either.
So why, in my favorite season of the year, do I consistently wake up filled with anxiety?
My subconscious has been processing all night, that’s why.
What on Earth is going to hit the news today? What further assault on science? What new mind-bending attack on causes or issues I hold dear?
How am I going to get through the next three months? And just what’s going to happen after that?
It’s enough to drive a somewhat obsessive-compulsive person — or maybe just about anyone — bonkers. Or at least partially incapacitate them.
My husband and I are involved in a nonpartisan postcard-writing effort aimed at helping to reenfranchise voters in several parts of the country, but other than that, things can seem strangely remote. Except they aren’t.
I need to listen no further than my own studio and orchard, where for several weeks in the past many summers, I’ve hosted eager art campers. On Monday mornings the energy arch would always begin shyly and quietly. And by Friday afternoons, I was surrounded by 10 to 12 bursting fountains of friendly, noisy and creative energy.
For the past 20 years, my other favorite sound in the summer has been lifeguard whistles, and kids squealing and shrieking at the outdoor pool across the street from us.
Because I was on the committee that helped plan that pool and get it built, I remember that before the city’s bond election, to approve the cost of it, a few neighbors complained loudly, warning that an outdoor pool would “destroy the peace and quiet” of the neighborhood.Well bring it on. Would that I could turn that loud faucet of joyful noise back on right now, because the lack of it seems apocalyptic.
As for any lightening up projects, I did manage to decrease my fabric stash a bit. When I heard our hospital was putting out a call for local sewers, I got out and oiled my machine, then made some masks for the hospital, some for us, and a few more for friends.
Inspired by my own sudden burst of industry, I attacked my exploding laundry basket. It had been tucked away for months and months, collecting, and finally overflowing with mending and alterations.
It took me the better part of three weeks, but not only did I finish the soft flannel shirt which had been 85 percent done for months and is sure to be my favorite now, but the tally also included: six skirts and dresses either altered, shortened, and/or with pockets added; four pair cut-offs patched and/or hemmed; one belt, and a sheet and pillowcase set fixed; a tea cozy, and a beaded scarf lined; and a set of seven new outdoor pillow covers made. The bottoms are out of some of my husband’s favorite old sweatshirts — which I snatched, because the necks were so worn and yucky.
The tops are made from a rather huge-by-today’s-standards tie-dyed and hand-painted dress, which I bought years ago at the Renaissance Fair. They’re pretty wild, and I love ‘em. Ah … remember the good ol’ Ren Fair?
A bit of irony: now, with my new wardrobe, I can get all dressed up, but there’s nowhere to go. And even with a new set of outdoor seat pillows, it’s risky to entertain.
But at the bottom of the big basket I found the unfinished needlepoint piano bench cushion started by my maternal grandmother, a piano teacher. She died before completing it, so my mom finished the needlepoint, but she never got the cushion made.
So guess what? Since I’m not dead, I finished the cushion — padding, backing and all — and to keep it from slipping off the wood, I attached it around each leg with a Velcro tab.Now I can sit my butt down on that finally finished cushy bench, play that piano, and take my mind off everything else for a while.
This is the same piano and bench my daughter will inherit someday. And maybe her daughter will learn to play on it, too.
Jeanne Leffingwell lives in Moscow. You can reach her at jleffingwell4@gmail.com.