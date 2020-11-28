Mall-goers in Moscow this holiday season have the opportunity to see a nearly 100-year-old local relic on display — the first motorized fire engine ever used by the Moscow Volunteer Fire Department.
Named “Old No. 7,” the historic cherry-red rig is a 1921 American LaFrance engine. It came to Moscow in 1922 after being commissioned by the fire chief at the time, Carl Smith.
The truck will be on display in the Palouse Mall until at least the new year and is located in the Ross Dress for Less foyer area along with the Moscow Christmas tree display.
Moscow Volunteer Fire Department Chief Brian Nickerson said he’s already received a lot of positive community feedback about the display.
“It’s a great thing for the community to see — that we’ve actually held onto it for this long,” he said. It’s in great shape and we want to carry on that tradition of taking care of it, but we also want people to be able to see and appreciate it.”
The century-old truck still starts and runs, but its tendency to overheat requires it be towed when transported.
Moscow resident Marshall Robert said he spent 30 years as a fireman in the San Francisco Bay Area and remembers working with a similar American LaFrance fire engine.
“The one on display in the mall was intended for structural fires, as opposed to wildland or grass fires,” Robert said.
One interesting element that confuses a lot of people about the 1921 LaFrance is the fact that it has wooden ladders, Robert said. This was to prevent dangerous electrical conductivity that can ensue during structure fires if metal ladders were used.
Before the mall display, the engine was previously tucked away in Moscow’s Volunteer Fire Department Station 2. Apart from one or two local parade appearances, the red beauty has remained largely invisible to the public. Nickerson said they hope to find a more public place to store it after its time at the mall has ended.
The fire department is still ironing out its specific plans for the display, but they intend for it to provide opportunities for the community to meet fire volunteers and career staff throughout the holidays. It will feature community outreach, recruitment of volunteers and fire safety messages.
