For Pullman Boy Scout Troop 460 member Holden Chandler, picking his Eagle Scout project was a simple decision.
He knew he wanted it to be in Klemgard Park in Colfax because of how often he had visited with his troop, and he wanted it to be hands-on.
“Klemgard Park has been a great place to go scouting and be outdoors,” Chandler said.
His project was to build a large chess and checkers set to be installed in the park. He had picked up woodworking through time with his dad and while at Pullman High School. He started planning the project in February 2022. In total, the project took him and his volunteers 78 hours to complete.
“I can’t thank my volunteers enough,” Chandler said.
Chandler said his volunteers were a big help in keeping his project on track and getting all the pieces completed on time. They would also help him to install the chess board and put the pieces out in the park.
He used reclaimed wood, which he got from Pullman Building Supply, and said the business was a big help in keeping the project affordable. He also worked with Kelsey Neal with the Whitman County Parks to find the location of the board.
Chandler used woodworking equipment like a router and table saw to cut the pieces to size and add the embellishments on the chess pieces. He and his volunteers would spend time working on each piece and making sure each one fit the design of the set.
Neal said she was excited for the project and has seen multiple people using the board since it was installed in early June.
Eagle Scout projects must be service-based, according to the Boy Scouts of America. Past projects across the Palouse have included tennis courts, fixing hiking trails, indexing veteran’s graves and more. All Eagle Scout projects must benefit the community in some way and cannot be a fundraiser only. The scouts can raise funds for their project but must do something with it.
Chandler graduated from Pullman High School in June and will attend college in the fall. He is still deciding what he wants to study. He is also enjoying his summer job at Neill’s Coffee and Ice Cream in Pullman.