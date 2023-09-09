The Juliaetta Blackberry Festival and Car Show will take over Centennial Community Park today for a celebration of community bonding and fun.

Now in its 22nd year, the event will include dachshund races, food, vendors and a healthy number of classic cars, motorcycles and other vehicles.

Kathy Groseclose, the former secretary of the Juliaetta Community Improvement Association, said the festival is a celebration of the community and has grown into a big event for everyone.

