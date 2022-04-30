The eighth-grade class at Moscow Middle School is ready for a party and a dozen classmates have banded together to make that party happen.
Anna Gray was initially upset, her friends said, when the school’s administration said there would not be an eighth grade dance this spring. In the past, the students said there had been an eighth grade-only dance, but this year the dance would include students from sixth and seventh grades as well.
Gray decided if the school wouldn’t plan the eighth grade dance, students would do it themselves.
She repurposed notes and ideas from her discussion with school officials into dance plans of her own, and she’s been meeting with classmates Nina Berkman, Piper Colvin, Alazhe Espy, Ashlyn Fakhouri, Riley Bryant, Addalynn Hume, Ashley Steniund, Gabby Nauman, Vanessa Gilkey and Mason Schulte to make the dance a reality.
For the last few months, the students have created a group chat and been meeting in person to plan the details — from the theme, renting the space, waivers, dance rules and creating the playlist.
Gray carries around a three ring binder with all their plans, which she’s organized with dividers.
“I think there’s gonna be a lot of people there, but even if there’s not, we still have a big enough group of people to still have fun ourselves,” Gray said.
The dance is planned for May 7. Gray said they still had a lot to do before the dance, like find what they were going to raffle off at the dance. They are also planning to have a dance-off for the students and chaperones to participate in.
The theme of their dance is “neon,” and it will be a semi-formal event. They handed out the invitations to their classmates earlier in the month.
The student organizers said this week the dance is something for the eighth-grade class to do together. The COVID-19 pandemic interrupted the last two years and they felt having a dance would give them somewhere to celebrate before heading to high school.
“I was really excited to be a part of this group because we put our own personal touch into it,” Gray said.
The students have been the main organizers though Anna’s mother, Tammy Gray, has helped secure a venue (the Hamilton Indoor Recreation Center) and make some other rental arrangements.
Tammy Gray said there would be chaperones at the dance and the students had made a list of rules for those attending. They will have water bottles available and a food truck is planned.
“I think Anna and her mom are amazing for doing this,” Colvin said.
