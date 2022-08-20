It was during a walk around Walden Pond in Concord, Mass., when Elizabeth Stevens had an epiphany — she wanted to be a minister.
Now, 22 years after that epiphany, the Rev. Dr. Stevens sits in an overstuffed armchair on the third floor the new building addition of the Unitarian Universalist Church of the Palouse and recalls memories from the 10 years she’s spent leading the congregation of the church at 420 E. Second St. in Moscow.
The church is planning a block party and open house from 7-10 p.m. next Saturday, where the public is invited to meet Stevens and members of the congregation and tour the new addition to the church building that is nearcompletion.
“On one hand, it feels like I’ve always been here; and on the other, like I just got here,” Stevens said.
Stevens grew up in Plymouth, N.H., and after high school she graduated from Yale with her bachelor’s degree. She spent time after that being a mother and trying to find out what she wanted to do next, hoping to find a job where she could work 40 hours a week and not get bored. She found it on the Palouse, where she said no day is exactly like the last one.
Stevens raised her two sons in Moscow, and both graduated from Moscow High School. When not at work, she’s hiking, kayaking, backpacking or playing with her two dogs.
Becoming the Rev. Dr. Stevens
To become a minister, Stevens said she needed a masters of divinity, a psychological evaluation, the completion of an internship and a unit of a clinical pastoral education. Then she would have to go through an interview — which Stevens likens to a thesis defense — to be eligible to minister at a Unitarian Universalists church.
She completed her masters of divinity program at Starr King School for the Ministry affiliated with the Graduate Theological Union at the University of California, Berkeley. Years later, Stevens would earn her doctorate from the San Francisco Theological Seminary in San Anselmo, Calif., in 2019. Her dissertation focused on trauma in congregational systems.
Upon finishing her masters, Stevens lived in Bremerton, Wash., and was looking through the Unitarian Universalist church list to see what churches sought ministers.
On average, Stevens said, ministers serve a church for five to six years. Stevens has been the minister at the Unitarian Universalist Church of the Palouse since 2012 and still feels like she’s in the honeymoon phase.
“I tell them I have the best job because I get to serve the best people,” Stevens said.
In the Unitarian Universalist Church, the congregation has the power to choose ministers and to ordain — or make a reverend, Stevens said. Potential ministers can let the church know they’re interested in working there, but it’s up to the congregation to select who they consider the best fit.
“I really liked the Palouse, it’sbeautiful and liveable,” Stevens said.
Who are the Unitarian Universalists?
The Unitarian Universalists have roots back to Protestantism, and can be traced back to the Puritans, Stevens said. Unlike other churches, which use a creed to differentiate who is and isn’t a member, Unitarian Universalistsuse covenants.
Stevens said the covenants are promises members make based on the values a member will embody and inform how they treat other members.
Not all Unitarian Universalists believe the same thing, Stevens said, because they encourage members to explore their faith and decide beliefs for themselves. Members can be atheist, spiritual but not religious, buddhist, pagan and more, Stevens said.
There are seven principles which guide all Unitarian Universalist members Stevens said, and cover the individual and the community. These principles include the inherent worth and dignity of every person, justice, equality and compassion in human rights, a free and responsible search for truth and meaning and respect for the interdependent web of existence.
The church’s new addition replaced what members called The Yellow House. The house was separate from the original church and housed many church classes. Stevens said the church was outgrowing the current space and wanted to make the building more accessible for their members.
The church also had some structural problems to address, like the foundation which was done in a rubble foundation — a lot of rocks stacked on top of each other which, with age, was becoming unsteady. Stevens said the contractors added some quick cement into the cracks to stabilize it. They also replaced a few supports in the original building.
The new addition also added an elevator, linked the sanctuary space to the classrooms, widened the stairs and added five more bathrooms and a shower. It also allowed the church to renovate the kitchen in the basement into a commercial kitchen.
“We’re really excited to be able to use it to serve the community,” Stevens said.
Stevens said the church had spent the last four years fundraising and planning the use for the new building. The construction is finished and the process of unpacking continues in some of the rooms.
The new addition includes a glass collage window created by Pamela Arborgreen. Arborgreen is a member of the church and finished the window in 2021 to go into the new addition which had been still under construction.