It was during a walk around Walden Pond in Concord, Mass., when Elizabeth Stevens had an epiphany — she wanted to be a minister.

Now, 22 years after that epiphany, the Rev. Dr. Stevens sits in an overstuffed armchair on the third floor the new building addition of the Unitarian Universalist Church of the Palouse and recalls memories from the 10 years she’s spent leading the congregation of the church at 420 E. Second St. in Moscow.

The church is planning a block party and open house from 7-10 p.m. next Saturday, where the public is invited to meet Stevens and members of the congregation and tour the new addition to the church building that is nearcompletion.

