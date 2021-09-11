September is a special month of new beginnings in Pullman. A new school year is underway, people are excitedly settling into new jobs and there’s a chill in the air signaling the arrival of “Apple Cup” Crisp ice cream at Ferdinand’s on the WSU campus. September is also National Library Card month, a perfect time to get your new library card!
In less time than it takes to brew a cuppa joe, you can get a library card and start using services. Bang for your buck, this card is the most valuable one in your wallet. You can borrow DVDs, audiobooks, take self-paced online learning classes, stream videos, and of course read as many magazines and books as you can carry! Need work or study space? Use wired public computer stations or bring your laptop and connect to our high speed Wi-Fi. Work smarter with remote printing options and use our business center. Waiting for internet service to be setup at home? Borrow a mobile internet hotspot, paid for by Friends of Neill Public Library.
Growing our library family is exciting and we relish the opportunity to get to know you better. From your stories, we’ve learned some of you have made the long trek from the East Coast to start a new job here. Others are starting their freshman year as a Coug; proud to continue a family tradition that spans generations. Several patrons have emotionally shared how they chose to retire in Pullman to spend more time with their grandchildren. For all of these reasons and more we welcome you and are glad you chose Pullman.
Neill Public Library is but one of many gems in town worthy of discovery. Where else can you enjoy a good book? Join the library’s social media challenge #CheckOutPullman and share your favorite reading spot! Parks, trails, coffee houses, restaurants, laundry mats, the options are limitless. Snap a selfie in your favorite Pullman reading spot and be entered to win a welcome basket filled with goodies from Friends of Neill Public Library and local businesses.
Participating in #CheckOutPullman is easy:
Follow Neill Public Library and the City of Pullman on Facebook, and watch for information about the #CheckOutPullman campaign.
Using the hashtag #CheckOutPullman, post a selfie reading in your favorite park, coffee shop, restaurant, or other hidden gem and tell us why you love this location. Make your post public and tag us @NeillPublicLibrary and @CityOfPullman.
Photos will be accepted through Sept. 30. Winners will be messaged at the end of the campaign.
Neill Public Library intentionally fosters diversity of ideas, information, stories, and opinions. We believe a well-informed citizenry is a cornerstone of democracy. We’re here to help you learn about your world, challenge ideas and practice respectful dialog. We offer diverse collections that reflect the broad interests of our shared community. Our policies and practices are rooted in defense of your civil liberties and we support your freedom to choose what you read and view. It all comes together in a dynamic respectful environment filled with words and ideas that feels safe, inclusive and welcoming for all.
Together with the city of Pullman, we invite you to browse, borrow and explore your new community. Neill Public Library is open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday. Following state and local health policies, masks are required regardless of vaccination status. We have plenty of masks to share, but we are happy to provide curbside service if you are not able to wear a mask.
Neill Public Library helps you explore, discover and connect to the words and ideas that matter most. Get your library card today.
Bailey is the director of Neill Public Library in Pullman.