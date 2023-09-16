County fairs are about as American as bald eagles and the Statue of Liberty. Just about every community from the Midwest to the Pacific Ocean has their own county fair, and Latah County is no exception.
In 1888, Moscow resident Mason Cornwall incorporated the Latah County Agricultural Fair Association, and until 1910, each town and community has its own harvest celebration. Nathaniel Williamson, owner of Moscow’s Greater Boston Store, held his “Great Fall Fair” from 1904-09.
This fair, held in downtown Moscow, promoted produce, livestock and had horses set up right on Main Street. Williamson, with other local leaders, partnered with the Moscow Chamber of Commerce to produce the first county-wide fair in 1910 at what is now Ghormley Park. Of course, agriculture was the main event, but some of the early attractions included a baby judging contest (called the “Better Babies Contest”), horse races, performances from local musicians and a parade.
A large part of the earlier fairs was also the commercial booths and exhibits. Many businesses used the fair to promote and publicize their new products, which was especially true for those catering to agriculture, like the Idaho International Harvester Company, who displayed threshing machines.
In 1913, the Fair Commission purchased the land for Ghormley Park from the University of Idaho and deeded the land to the City of Moscow in 1920. The fair operated at Ghormley Park until 1931, and throughout the 1920s, Latah and Whitman Counties would join forces in Garfield.
The 1930s saw changes to the fair, and in its place, a Fall Festival was announced, hosted by the Moscow Grange and Veterans of Foreign Wars in 1935. Displays were set up in the Grange Hall and Moscow businesses featuring exhibits, and there was a carnival, pet parade, music, livestock and a dance at the Grange Hall finished out the festival.
By 1937, plans were made to reinstate the Latah County Fair and a Board of Directors convened to meet, once again, at Ghormley Park in 1938; the “first Latah County Fair held in over twenty years” according to a September 1938 Daily Star-Mirror article. At that time, the National Guard used the land and already had buildings constructed that would house livestock. The fair continued to be held at Ghormley Park until 1955 (there was no fair held from 1942-44 because of WWII).
The current land on which the Latah County Fairgrounds now resides was purchased in 1955, with its many buildings constructed and modified over the years. At the time of the purchase, some questioned whether the land was too far away from Moscow’s center. But as the town has expanded, the fairgrounds find itself rather centrally located.
Growth of programs like 4-H throughout the 1930s, ensured the survival of the Latah County Fair and remains a huge part of the experience for children in agriculture. The Latah County Historical Society has several photo albums from the 1960s and 1970s filled with photos of 4-H kids caring for and showing their project animals.
Livestock continues to be a central focus of most county fairs. Other events for children have popped up, too. A newspaper article from 1960 even mentions that some 4-H girls entered a “style show” to model clothes they made in a fashion show. Those photos also show the many, many produce, canning, baking, art, and craft contests that people entered over the years. The photos feature dog shows, rodeo events, parades, plus carnival games and rides.
Now with contests surrounding Legos, recycled items and more, the fair stays relevant with the changing times.
The Latah County Historical Society used to display an exhibit every year at the fair. Now we’re in our third year of offering the Historic Recipe Challenge as a way for folks to engage with history and have a little fun in the process.
A few of the events like the baby judging, fashion shows or Grange Hall dances may not exist anymore but the family-fun remains. At the heart of the Latah County Fair is a celebration of the harvest and the important role that agriculture plays on the Palouse.
Noble is the executive director of the Latah County Historical Society.