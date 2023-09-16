County fairs are about as American as bald eagles and the Statue of Liberty. Just about every community from the Midwest to the Pacific Ocean has their own county fair, and Latah County is no exception.

In 1888, Moscow resident Mason Cornwall incorporated the Latah County Agricultural Fair Association, and until 1910, each town and community has its own harvest celebration. Nathaniel Williamson, owner of Moscow’s Greater Boston Store, held his “Great Fall Fair” from 1904-09.

This fair, held in downtown Moscow, promoted produce, livestock and had horses set up right on Main Street. Williamson, with other local leaders, partnered with the Moscow Chamber of Commerce to produce the first county-wide fair in 1910 at what is now Ghormley Park. Of course, agriculture was the main event, but some of the early attractions included a baby judging contest (called the “Better Babies Contest”), horse races, performances from local musicians and a parade.

Tags

Recommended for you