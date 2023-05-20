Roughly sixty-five years ago, Forrest Kreisher joined the Elk River Cemetery District board to finish the term of Carl Jockhock.

Kreisher could not have known it at the time, but the Elk River native would remain on the board until just last month, when he would retire from his post at the age of 91.

Kreisher was honored recently for his service to the board and the community, his photo appearing on the facebook Page of the Elk River Cemetery District - Three Pines Cemetery with the district’s current board members, Marsha Martin, DeEtta Mitchell and Tim Brinkley.