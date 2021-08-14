A look at the ‘inside-out’ library

When you think of a library, what comes to mind? If you’re a regular library user or even just an occasional reader of this column, you might have associations such as displays, programs, story times and welcoming community spaces.
The first thing most people will think about, however, is books. Whether you go to the library every week or you haven’t visited one in years, and whether you first thought of your local public library, your university’s library or a school library, you probably thought of rows and rows of books. Also newspapers, magazines, and journals and possibly CDs and DVDs. There’s a good chance you thought of ebooks, audiobooks, and online journals, too. The point is, despite centuries of evolution and rapid change in the past few decades, the core function of libraries remains obtaining materials and making them available to the community they serve.
Where do those materials come from? With some notable exceptions (archives and special collections materials, for example), you could reasonably expect that almost everything on your library’s shelves was produced and distributed by established publishers and purchased by the library or received as a donation. That’s still the case, but maybe not quite as much as it used to be.
I’m referring to the trend of libraries acting as publishers. Libraries of all types are increasingly involved in supporting the creation, distribution, and curation of locally created content. Books, journals, digitized historical collections, research data, and more are increasingly being created and made available thanks to libraries around the nation and the globe.
This blurring of what used to be relatively clear lines between publishers (who provide content) and libraries (who provide access) is referred to as the “inside-out library” by Lorcan Dempsey, librarian and vice president for the library cooperative, OCLC. Others refer to it as the “flipped” library. Whatever you call it, it’s yet another way that the internet and network technology have fundamentally changed how we interact with information and knowledge.
You may be wondering why libraries are going this direction, but what may seem at first like “mission creep” is just a logical extension of what libraries do. We provide our community with access to resources they might not otherwise be able to use. In a networked world, many libraries serve their global community, as well as their local community. By bringing local communities’ scholarly, creative and historical content to a wider audience, libraries are furthering the cause of democratizing access to information.
Not surprisingly, the way that academic and public libraries are acting as publishers is somewhat different given the different communities and needs they serve. As you might expect, academic libraries tend to be involved in more scholarly and research-focused areas.
The University of Idaho Library, for example, has been digitizing our special collections and archives for more than a decade and making those images, videos, and sounds available freely available online (lib.uidaho.edu/digital/). Those collections are often curated into online exhibits, and accompanied by additional information, geolocation and other features.
Other publishing activities the UI Library has pursued include working with researchers across the university to host online peer-reviewed journals, curating and distributing geospatial information for the state and region through INSIDE Idaho (insideidaho.org), and working with scholars to host digital scholarship projects on a wide variety of topics (cdil.lib.uidaho.edu). We also partner with other academic libraries on various initiatives; for example, as a member of the Lever Press (leverpress.org/), the UI Library partners with dozens of other academic libraries to produce high quality print and (freely available) electronic books.
Similar publishing initiatives can be found in public libraries, such as services that assist local authors through various stages of the self-publishing process including editing, design, formatting and preparation for publication. Some larger library systems even have equipment to produce bound paperback books on site.
As you’ll often find in this column, libraries are undergoing some momentous and exciting changes. Even so, the more they change, the more they stay the same – libraries remain institutions working to provide access to information for their communities, and sometimes this includes their global communities, as well as their local ones.
Hunter is dean of the University of Idaho Libraries.