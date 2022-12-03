In late September, Kimberly Richardson produced a story that ran on CNN regarding pets and their carbon footprint.

For what it is worth, when I see pieces like this, I try to keep an open mind and see if there is any substance.

Referring to them as their “carbon pawprint,” Richardson first cites pets’ meat-heavy diet, “which requires an abundance of energy, land and water to produce.” She goes on to say producing pet food produces “huge amounts of greenhouse gases.”

Tags

Recommended for you