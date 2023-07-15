A new spin on Sunday service

Nancy Mack poses for a portrait next to the planned design of a quilt her and the Community Congregational United Church of Christ are creating on Thursday inside her home in Pullman.

 Jordan Opp/Tribune

When Interim Pastor Gary Jewell, of Pullman’s Community Congregational United Church of Christ, asked the congregants for their ideas on alternative ways to practice their Sunday worship, it sparked an idea in one congregation member.

Jewell said it was Lisa Carloye who came up with the idea of having the congregants join together to sew a quilt in support of not banning books as part of the Sunday worship. Literature is not something Carloye normally works with as a biology professor at Washington State University, but it is important to her.

“My feeling is literature and books can give us a look into others’ lives,” Carloye said.

