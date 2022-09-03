The University of Idaho purchased its first campus observatory telescope in 1962, the year the observatory moved to its final location above the sixth hole of the UI Golf Course.

That telescope, with a 16-inch aperture, would give hundreds of University of Idaho students a chance to take part in astronomy research across six decades.

Yet the telescope faced untold maintenance expenses as it aged, and students over the years have worked to raise money and perform repairs to keep it in working order.

