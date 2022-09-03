The University of Idaho purchased its first campus observatory telescope in 1962, the year the observatory moved to its final location above the sixth hole of the UI Golf Course.
That telescope, with a 16-inch aperture, would give hundreds of University of Idaho students a chance to take part in astronomy research across six decades.
Yet the telescope faced untold maintenance expenses as it aged, and students over the years have worked to raise money and perform repairs to keep it in working order.
William Miller, a graduate student in the UI physics department, has been involved in raising money for the old telescope and finding a replacement for the past seven years. He never thought one day he’d see a brand new telescope in the observatory while he was a student.
“We didn’t expect to see a new telescope,” Miller said. “We were laying the groundwork for someone down the line.”
All that changed in March when the UI College of Science installed a new telescope, a 20-inch Dall-Kirkham reflector model. Miller said this was the largest telescope they could fit into the observatory and is the second largest in Idaho.
To celebrate the new telescope, the UI has planned “Star Parties” for the public to see the telescope and if the skies are clear, look through them. The parties will be 7-10 p.m. Sept. 9 and Sept. 10 at the observatory.
Parking is not available at the observatory and attendees should park in Lots 17, 19 or 56 across the street from the Wallace Residence Center at 1080 W. Sixth St. The Vandal Trolley will providetransportation from the busshelter at Wallace.
Attendees should wear sturdy shoes and bring water and chairs. If the skies become cloudy, the event will be canceled.
The new telescope offers student the chance to use a device much larger than the former model (which now sits in storage), and certainly more powerful than the 8-inch models used during lab classes.
“It was surreal,” Miller said, describing the first time he used the new telescope. “I’ve never looked through a telescope that big and it never gets old.”
Jason Barnes, a professor of physics at UI, said telescopes are instrumental in participating in “occultations.” Occultations, Barnes said, are when an object passes in front of another object — and can help users learn the shape and size of the object they’re observing.
With a bigger telescope, dimmer and more distant stars can be observed, Miller said. The bigger telescope widens the pool of occultations students and the university can take part in.
Barnes said the UI has already taken part in one such occultation with the new telescope.
Anna Sage Ross-Browning, a third-year graduate student, said she was excited to have a new telescope on campus.
“It was really awesome because I definitely miss being able to use a big telescope,” Ross-Browning said. “One of the first times I used the telescope was actually a couple weeks ago and we had a really clear night and we saw Jupiter and the Galilean moons and it was just so clear. You could see the storms on the surface.”
Sam Callos, a senior studying physics, said he used the new telescope in an advanced physics lab and thought it was a unique experience for undergrads at UI, who he said have a growing interest in astronomy and astrophysics.