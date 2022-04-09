A reader expresses her justified frustration

Nancy Maxeiner of Viola has been a dear friend for well over 40 years. As an undergraduate I worked with her as a registered nurse, and she went on to become my Washington State University alumna veterinarian until she retired.
In a letter to the editor on April 5, she expressed her utter frustration with a couple of recent alleged pet neglect/cruelty/abuse/abandonment cases in Whitman County. And she’s right to be frustrated.
Note the description, the use of the word alleged and a four-word chain of possible legal descriptors that may or may not come into play here. Cases like this have seen me involved a number of times.
Sometimes the victims end up in the WSU veterinary teaching hospital. Sometimes they don’t make it and attorneys are calling to find expert witnesses. Other times people just want to talk such things out and a public information officer seems like a good place to start. And on several occasions, I have also served on panels at professional meetings with city and county prosecutors to discuss such matters.
Space prevents a complete legal description of each of the terms above, so let’s just use a hypothetical. A well-meaning person drives by a rural residence and notices dogs in crates, the dogs staked to the ground at all times of the day and night and in all weather. Many seem to be languishing in the metal cages. The person contacts law enforcement.
Perhaps a “knock and talk” follows and the owners claim the housing is just temporary and they will make it better. End of problem, right? Maybe.
Let’s say the owners move the pens out of sight. Now what? No, the law does not protect you from trespassing to do anything else.
For the sake of fantasy, let’s say enough evidence is collected legally to do more, including even seizing animals. As is often the case, let’s say the crates that were moved were the tip of the iceberg. A full investigation reveals a couple of hundred dogs including pregnant females and puppies. No law enforcement agency has enough resources to deal with something like that, so they call in volunteers.
And running they come, all wanting to do the right things for the right reasons. Some want to adopt these poor pups. Veterinarians donate some time and some of the dogs may have to be euthanized because they are in such poor health. Fostering occurs, too.
Hey, hang on a minute. If this a criminal case, all those dogs are evidence, plain and simple. Nowhere else do we pass out and destroy chattel property before a case is even charged. Speaking of property, if the accused in such cases do not relinquish this property or they beat the case, many may want their property back, including all those puppies born in custody.
Consider the cost of keeping that many dogs for six months to a year. Not many jurisdictions have that kind of money for care and custody of property.
Speaking of custody, who is maintaining a competent chain of custody in such matters? Most times, such seizures focus on care and compassion as they should with identification being scant at best and if so, it is usually temporary. A good defense attorney drags this case out as long as possible. If it finally sees a courtroom, he may just ask someone to prove that the skinny black dog in the evidence photo is the same black dog now in full health wagging his tail by his defense table.
Space limits more discussion, but trust me, Nancy is on the right track.
Powell is the public information officer for the Washington State University College of Veterinary Medicine, which provides this column as a community service. For questions or concerns about animals you’d like to read about, email cpowell@vetmed.wsu.edu.