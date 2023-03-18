A tale of drool, a cracked molar and MiMi’s complicated upcoming surgery

Charlie Powell

 Picasa

It raised eyebrows when my dog, MiMi, started to drool.

Prior to a month ago, she never really drooled. Then one day it started. So, what does that mean?

There can be a number of causes of excessive drooling in dogs. These include emotional reactions such as excitement, fear or nervousness. Drooling can be a side effect of some medications.

Recommended for you