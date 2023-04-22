Editor’s note: Nearby History is a weekly column written by historians and archival content managers on the Palouse.

While student protests on the Washington State University campus can be dated as far back as 1892, it would be hard to argue 1970 was not the most volatile on campus. The first organized “peace protest” appeared to occur in 1960, and they trickled along thereafter, but it was really in 1969 that large activist events began on campus.

Sparked by a Jan. 9, 1969, pickup basketball game between members of the Alpha Gamma Rho fraternity and residents of Gannon-Goldsworthy Hall in which racist language was apparently used and punches reportedly thrown, members of the WSU Black Student Union confronted fraternity members at their house six days later. Despite a stated peaceful intent, a melee ensued and shotgun blasts were fired at the upper levels of the house. To be clear, no individuals were shot at; no one was seriously injured.