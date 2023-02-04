A Rio de Janeiro family lost its pet tortoise during a remodeling of its home some 30 years ago. After the patriarch died, the family went up into the attic to clear out their beloved father’s possessions.

Lo and behold, the family claims to have found its pet tortoise alive and well in the attic. Tortoises can live for a very long time without food. Not for 30 years, however. So, while not impossible, the only likely explanation is as follows. Apparently the family’s attic was infested with termites. The insects could have easily provided enough sustenance and liquid for the creature to live on. How probable is this story? Who knows?

Every state in the union has a list of animals that are banned from being kept as pets. The lists available are sometimes reasonable and sometimes prompt head scratching.

Tags

Recommended for you