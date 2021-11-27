> Religion
He was barely 8, scion of Persian nobility, when his father was marched 12 miles, bareheaded and barefoot under an August sun, bastinadoed, and cast, with murderers and thieves, into Tehran’s “Black Pit,” a dank, lightless former cistern. In later years that boy would recall:
“[W]e possessed everything at a nightfall, and on the morrow we were shorn of it all, to the extent that we had no food to eat. I was hungry, but there was no bread to be had. My mother poured some flour into the palm of my hand and I ate that instead of bread.”
As he grew to manhood, he was exiled and imprisoned with his illustrious father, Baha’u’llah, for nearly six decades. Named Abbas, he asked that people call him ‘Abdu’l-Baha, “Servant of Baha,” a reference to his father, whose name means “Glory of God.” Baha’u’llah passed away near Akka, Israel, in 1892, but ‘Abdu’l-Baha was not freed until 1908. At age 64, despite ill health, he began travels that took him to North Africa, Great Britain, Europe and North America. He passed away on Nov. 28, 1921, a century ago this Sunday.
This weekend the Palouse Baha’i community is joining Baha’is around the world to commemorate that centenary. “Exemplar,” a new documentary about ‘Abdu’l-Baha’s life and accomplishments, is available worldwide for streaming at bahai.org/exemplar/.
‘Abdu’l-Baha’s station is unique in religious history. The ancient covenant between God and man, described repeatedly in the Bible and Quran, has never before been written down by a prophet and preserved. Baha’u’llah wrote and signed his Kitab-i-Ahd (Book of My Covenant) appointing ‘Abdu’l-Baha his successor.
This unique document conferred unprecedented authority on ‘Abdu’l-Baha to maintain his father’s intent and direction for the Baha’i Faith. ‘Abdu’l-Baha’s own Will and Testament further strengthened the faith’s clear direction. Governing authority now resides in elected institutions worldwide, guided by the Universal House of Justice in Haifa, Israel. No individual Baha’i has any personal power.
Baha’is believe such written guidance ensures that their faith will never be riven by schisms, such as those fragmenting earlier religions. Although attempts have been made throughout its 177-year history, the covenant has thus far maintained the faith’s integrity and unity as it spreads globally.
Even in childhood, ‘Abdu’l-Baha began supporting his father during their early years of exile in Baghdad. Gradually he took on increasing responsibilities as intercessor, protecting his father from unnecessary interruptions by government officials and followers alike. He transcribed Baha’u’llah’s letters and books as well as managing household affairs. He protected his father as much as possible as they were further exiled to Constantinople, Adrianople and finally, Akka.
Following his release in 1908, ‘Abdu’l-Baha promulgated his father’s teachings abroad. He gave interviews and lectures, sometimes many in a single day, promoting Baha’u’llah’s message of the oneness of humankind, with its explicit teachings: the essential unity of all religions, the equality of women and men, the abolition of all forms of prejudice, the necessary harmony of science and religion, and similar principles.
In 1912, ‘Abdu’l-Baha traversed North America coast-to-coast for 239 days, including visits to Canada. He often gave three or four talks in a single day, greeting dignitaries and skid row residents alike. He demonstrated his message by example. In segregated Washington, DC, at a state dinner hosted by the Persian legation, ‘Abdu’l-Baha seated a young black Baha’i, not on the guest list, on his right.
In 1920 the British Government knighted ‘Abdu’l-Baha for averting a famine in Palestine following World War I by feeding the local population from his granaries. At his passing, newspapers around the world carried accounts and dedicated editorials to him, especially in America.
In Haifa, Israel, about 10,000 people joined ‘Abdu’l-Baha’s funeral procession to Mt. Carmel in homage to this remarkable man. Mourners of high and low degree, from the High Commissioner of Palestine and other official dignitaries to Jews, Christians, Moslems, Druses, Egyptians, Greeks, Turks, Kurds — all paid respects to this man whose teachings, accomplishments and lifetime of service are recorded in volumes.
Thus ended a life that began May 23, 1844, the evening before Samuel Morse, on another continent, transmitted the world’s first electronic communication, with its prescient message from Numbers 23:23: “What hath God wrought!”
Haug and his wife Jolie have been members of the Baha’i Faith since the mid-1960s. He can be reached at petes.pen9@gmail.com.