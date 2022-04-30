Allergies can affect your pets

Many a Palouse area resident has gone to sleep with a sparkling clean car left outside only to wake up the next morning and notice a fine coating of some strange yellow powder covering the paint.
The culprit is pollen released from the various evergreen species we live with. Such is also a good reminder that various pollens and other allergens are in our environment daily but especially this time of year. For those blessed to not notice or suffer with seasonal allergies, my hat’s off to you. And at the same time, I urge you not to forget your pets.
Pets can and do suffer with seasonal allergies. Unless things are really obvious, one may not notice. Sometimes the signs of seasonal allergies can be as benign as simple increased lethargy. In other cases, the signs can be as devastating and as life threatening as they are in humans.
Here’s a quick list of what pet owners should be looking for according to multiple online resources including the published recommendations of an esteemed Washington State University College of Veterinary Medicine alumna, Dr. Kim Carvalho.
One sign people often miss is a dog’s incessant licking of one or more paws or their crotch. Sometimes people simply miss it by ignoring the animal. At other times, the dog may be in transport back from an outing of a couple of hours or days and the pet is out of sight.
A quick tip for this is to preemptively intervene by carrying a 5-gallon bucket of plain water and an old hand towel. Fill the bucket a third to a half full and make sure it has a cover. At the end of the day or the excursion, simply dip the towel in the water and wipe off the entire pet. Do the paws last as they get the most exposure. Then you can feel confident that when you say “kennel up,” the pet is safer from allergens.
Other signs can include watery eyes. A runnier nose than is commonly the case may include a snotty discharge from one or both nostrils. Sneezing may make nasal discharge more apparent.
A dog suffering with seasonal allergies may have respiratory congestion usually detected with a stethoscope by your veterinarian.
The itching discussed previously can evolve into flaky skin or bare, even bleeding patches. And don’t forget the ears. Constant head shaking, scratching, or a smelly discharge can all be indicators of seasonal allergies. They can also indicate a foreign body has made its way into the ear canal. This is a good one for your veterinarian to see as they have specialized instruments for seeing foreign bodies in the ears and removing them early. Also, a prescription may be needed for an infection or to calm down the immune response.
Certain individual animals as well as members of certain breeds are more susceptible to seasonal allergies. Even the proverbial house pet can show signs of suffering with various allergens that enter our home and we track in a lot of the same, also.
The same signs discussed above hold true for the indoor/outdoor cats we have as well. And yes, you can wet down, even bathe your cat without losing a pint of blood in the process. It takes a little more work though. With cats, do not bathe them with a soap or detergent often as it can lead to really dry skin.
If your pet suddenly shows signs like these this time of year, you can try the things discussed above. It’s also best to consider a trip to your veterinarian to fully diagnose the disorder.
Powell is the public information officer for the Washington State University College of Veterinary Medicine, which provides this column as a community service. For questions or concerns about animals you’d like to read about, email cpowell@vetmed.wsu.edu.