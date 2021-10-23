65th: Nick and Jeanette Hites
The couple recently celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary. Nick and Jeanette met through their sisters and they were married Oct. 12, 1956, in Moscow. They have always called Moscow home.
Both enjoyed long careers, Nick at the University of Idaho Physical Plant and Jeanette at the Moscow-Pullman Daily News.
They have twin daughters, Nikky and Vikky, and a son, Boyd. They also have eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren, all living close by in Latah County.