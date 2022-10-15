Robinsons of Moscow celebrate 75 years
Betty Ann and Robert Robinson celebrated 75 years of marriage on Oct. 10. They were married Oct. 10, 1947, at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church in Moscow. Robert and Betty Ann (Shipley) met on a blind date at the Fourth of July picnic at Ewartsville Grange in Whitman County in 1945.
The Robinsons were active members in the Moscow Grange, Moscow JCs club and Moscow Elks Club. Robert taught welding with 4H, farmed and was owner of Robinson Mobile Home Court in Moscow. Betty Ann enjoyed golf and swimming. After retiring in the 1970s they would travel to Lake Havasu City, Ariz., every winter for the next 40 years and be active members of the Lake Havasu City Yacht Club. They settled in Moscow full time in 2019.