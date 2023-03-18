Pitmans celebrate 50th wedding anniversary
Bruce and Kathryn Pitman, of Moscow, celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary Friday.
Kathryn Evans and Bruce Pitman were married March 17, 1973, at Hanover College in Madison, Ind. Kathryn is a retired middle school counselor and Bruce is the retired vice provost of student affairs at the University of Idaho.
The Pitmans enjoy boating, spending time with their family, baseball, volunteering and being active in their church and community. They have three children: Andrew and Lauren Pitman, of Olympia, Wash., Evan Pitman and Jill Giudice, of Olympia, Wash., and Tyler and Bridget Wilinson, of Bozeman, Mont. They have two grandchildren and are expecting two more before May.