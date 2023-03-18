Anniversary

Kathryn and Bruce Pitman

Pitmans celebrate 50th wedding anniversary

Bruce and Kathryn Pitman, of Moscow, celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary Friday.

Kathryn Evans and Bruce Pitman were married March 17, 1973, at Hanover College in Madison, Ind. Kathryn is a retired middle school counselor and Bruce is the retired vice provost of student affairs at the University of Idaho.

