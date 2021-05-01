Another season of suspense begins in her veggie beds

For impetuous gardeners like me, newly planted vegetable seeds carry a shadow of suspense. Do the five lonely sprouts in my lettuce patch foretell a salad shortage this summer? Will the carrot harvest surpass last year’s total of seven? Would a bumper crop of sugar snap peas balance out epic flops in the arugula and shell bean beds? I’ve already marked one big W — for winner — in my garden journal, though. It’s too soon to break out the aioli mayonnaise, but both of the artichoke plants I buried in compost last September have survived the winter. I grew them as perennials in Seattle, but artichokes are considered annuals here, so seeing newly emerging, grayish green shoots feels like a miracle. Maybe this early triumph will make up for my inevitable pratfall in the pumpkin patch later this summer.
I expect my confidence level will rise soon, when I transplant nine varieties of tomatoes into big pots on our patio. Tomatoes and I understand each other, as long as I don’t try to start them from seed. Early last spring, the coronavirus pandemic jolted many gardeners into panic-buying seeds and plants. I dealt with my own anxiety by temporarily freezing in place. By the time I felt ready to mask up and leave the house, the shelves at local garden centers were nearly bare, and almost every tomato variety I wanted was sold out. Apparently the tomato-buying frenzy overlooked a gem called Chocolate Cherry. Our summer salads went upscale as soon as those smoky-sweet little tomatoes ripened to purplish-red and were ready for slicing. I’ve ordered another three plants for this season.
The grass in our yard has perked up after winter dormancy, and Mo II, our battery-operated mower, is charged and ready to cut. Two years ago, my husband, Lee, and I replaced our gas mower with Mo the First, but midway through last summer, its self-propeller stopped working and no local shops could repair the internal connection. Lee hung tough through a recent, monthlong round of emails, runarounds and on-hold phone calls with the manufacturer, until he finally reached an actual person. After checking with his supervisor, the customer service rep promised to send us a new mower. You betcha, we thought. But within two weeks, Mo the Second arrived and has been performing like a champ.
Last year I rigged up an elaborate double barrier of waist-high fencing to keep the neighborhood rabbit out of our vegetable beds. Soon afterward, the bunny apparently found another nearby cafeteria and disappeared, and I was stuck for the rest of the summer, trying to pull weeds and pick vegetables through an unwieldy mess of metal and mesh. This season I’m switching to a simpler plan: assigning all security duties to Benjamin BadKitten, my chief garden staffer. Through most of the day, BBK can follow his normal indoor work schedule of breakfast, naptime and lunch, followed by another catnap. Now though, as dusk nears he’ll have to camp on the patio and remain on high bunny-alert, ready to roust the rabbit. A changeover from a fenced barrier to a furry, slothful security guard will almost certainly affect my harvest and create more paperwork. I’ll have to start studying the Wednesday grocery ads in the Daily News, noting sales on garden-fresh vegetables.
Craft Rozen tries to remember to encourage her lollygagging vegetable seeds, instead of turning away, muttering. Email her at scraftroze@aol.com