April changes at Neill Public Library

Heraclitus, the Greek philosopher, said “change is the only constant in life.” With this truism in mind, Neill Public Library has a few updates to share.
The first is, pursuant to Washington State Proclamation 20-25.19, masks inside the library are optional for patrons and staff. We look forward to serving you, however you choose to visit. Neill Public Library will continue to monitor local health conditions and respond as necessary.
On May 1, the library will resume charging fines for overdue items. After one day of grace, fines will accrue at the rate of .25 cents per day, per item, to a maximum of $6 per item. This change is in alignment with the city of Pullman’s resumption of utility fee collection in February, prompted by the State of Washington’s expiration of its utility moratorium. Revenue from library overdue fines helps replenish the city’s general fund, which is the funding source for the library’s operating budget.
This is not fun news to deliver, and I acknowledge this second change will affect patrons in different ways. To minimize this impact, Neill Public Library is pleased to offer conveniences to assist borrowers to more easily keep track of their activity.
Automatic renewals: eligible items will now automatically renew in advance of their due date. Renewals are granted for a full new loan period, so there is no loss of time. Patrons will receive a notice confirming which titles were renewed and which ones were not. Items requested by other patrons or items that have already been renewed twice are not eligible for additional renewal.
Text notices: patrons can receive library notifications by text. To enable this feature, log into “My Account” from the online catalog page and scroll to the bottom of the “Personal Information” tab and click on “SMS Notifications.” If there is a cell phone on record with the library, just click on that phone number and select the messages to receive. These notifications will be sent by text instead of email or regular post. Click “Add SMS Notification” to add a new phone number to the account.
Neill Public Library has another patron-friendly convenience, this one by popular request. Patrons now have the option to save a running list of borrowed items by turning on their checkout history. This can be especially useful when working through a long series of books or movies. To enable this feature, log into “My Account” from the online catalog page, scroll to the bottom of the “Personal information” screen, click “Preferences” and then select “Enabled” in the drop-down menu to the right of “Record my checkout history.” Check the box “Show my checkout history” under the “Checkouts” tab. This feature requires activation by patrons and may be turned off, or back on, at any time. By default, the library does not keep long-term borrowing history, so no action is necessary by patrons if this feature is not desired.
Two bonus announcements:
Thanks to legislative funding and a partnership with Washington State Library, Neill Public Library now has Washington State Parks Discover Passes for loan. Passes allow individuals free entrance into state parks and other state-owned land. The loan period is for one week, so reserve your pass today.
Mark your calendars for April 30 to attend the Friends of Neill Public Library rummage book sale extravaganza. Stop by the library between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. to fill your bag to the brim with new discoveries for just $5. Want a larger bag? Be one of the first 75 shoppers through the door and receive a free tote bag to fill with even more treasures. If you’d like to contribute books to the sale, community donations of gently used books will be accepted for one day only, April 28.
There’s plenty of change at Neill Public Library this month. We look forward to seeing you soon.
Bailey is the director of the Neill Public Library.