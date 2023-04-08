April is the perfect time to discoveryour rhyme

Cody Allen

It’s National Poetry Month, and Whitman County Rural Library District is ready. We are very excited to welcome local poet, Christine McDonald, April 19 to read some of her poetry in The Center at the Colfax Library in honor of Earth Day. We hope you can stop by, hear Christine speak, and get a chance to chat with her about her writing.

Speaking of the Colfax Library, if you stop by you may notice it looks a little different. We have removed the music CD collection and replaced the end displays they occupied with a selection of poetry books from our collection. We have everything from the new collection from Sharon Olds, to Robert Frost, so stop by and check it out. You can also sit for a minute and test your skills at our haiku writing station and then be sure to grab a pocket poem from the circulation desk to take a poem with you on your way home.

While the pocket poems and haiku station will disappear once April is over, the poetry display is going to be up for the rest of the year. Why? Well, because we have started a new initiative where we focus on building up and displaying a specific part of our collection every year, and we decided to kick things off by making 2023 the year of poetry. Every year we’re going to pick a subject, which could be anything from science to quilting to cookbooks, and spend some time developing the collection with new books and displaying what we have to draw attention to the many wonderful items that are available to check out. Be sure to stop by regularly to see what we have and what is new, and see if you can find some poetry that speaks to you. You can also suggest titles or poets for us to purchase for the collection, or even suggest a topic you would like us to focus on next year.

