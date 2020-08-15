Are robotic pets the best for what may ail us?

CNN reports that lifelike robotic pets are helping senior citizens in some of the same ways real pets do.
Now these are not the robot pets of our youth. You know, the wind-up, painted metal toy with grinding gears? They had a lever which simulated a bark, followed by a backflip, when pulled,
These fancy new ones are produced by Ageless Innovation, and can be found at joyforall.com. They retail for more than $100.
Senior care agencies in Alabama, New York, Florida and Pennsylvania have partnered with the manufacturer to provide the products in senior care centers, especially now, during mandatory COVID-19 quarantine measures. Their goal is to provide companionship for isolated seniors.
The company’s story is pretty remarkable and certainly speaks to the designers and leadership who saw opportunity. Many previously worked for one of the nation’s biggest toy companies and left to take the chance at success.
But are these robot pets meant for adults? The fact is, industry foresight showed an enormous deficit in the market for products that bring fun and play to the older adult market.
“Play knows no age limit?” Hey, count me in.
The product line is called, “Companion Pets.”
Yes, it may seem wasteful and indulgent to build a robot puppy or kitty that is near lifelike in some ways when there are so many unwanted, homeless pets around. So, trust me, I hear the blood pressures rising out there.
And yes, I’m aware there are successful programs that bring live, trained pets into senior centers for all the same benefits and more.
At the same time though, there is the issue of sanitation and negative human-pet interactions. Granted, the risk is low now with trained animals and handlers, but there is still some risk. Perhaps the risk is even equivalent to a robotic pet that could conceivably injury a senior? I don’t think anyone knows yet.
I did however witness a time when a real pet in a real senior care center created an enormous problem.
More than 30 years ago, I worked in human health care as a paraprofessional. One of my tasks one day was to go make rounds at a skilled care facility. The surgical practice I worked for had a patient who had recently had their knee replaced. I had been the first assistant in that surgery.
This was one of the first local facilities which allowed pets to be brought in to make each patient’s stay a little better. Our patient was in a wing reserved for those with memory or cognitive impairments.
Upon arriving, I was shocked to see the poor person alone seated in a wheelchair. One of the comfort animals was there too, unattended, licking the patient’s now reopened surgical wound. The compression bandage was around the patient’s ankle as the patient petted the dog’s head.Needless to say, this was bad and the patient immediately was re-hospitalized, placed on IV antibiotics, taken back to surgery, and had their wound cleaned and closed. The wound eventually healed successfully.
This is not a condemnation of live animals and their value to health care. It is a comment on the beginnings of such programs which are now well-established and safe.
Still, there is probably a time and a place for both means of providing comfort to our elders.
Charlie Powell is the public information officer for the Washington State University College of Veterinary Medicine, which provides this column as a community service.