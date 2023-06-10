Members of Genesee Civic Association had many options from which to choose when selecting grand marshals for the Genesee Community Day parade, but the favorite option by far will be lauded today during the annual downtown celebration.

This year, the grand marshals for the parade are past and present Genesee School District support staff, teachers and administration.

Rick Schellenger, president of the Genesee Civic Association, said the group wanted to honor the school district for its long history in town and the hard work the employees put in. He said the organizers also wanted to support the high school girl’s softball team which won the Class 1A state championship title in May.

Recommended for you