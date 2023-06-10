Members of Genesee Civic Association had many options from which to choose when selecting grand marshals for the Genesee Community Day parade, but the favorite option by far will be lauded today during the annual downtown celebration.
This year, the grand marshals for the parade are past and present Genesee School District support staff, teachers and administration.
Rick Schellenger, president of the Genesee Civic Association, said the group wanted to honor the school district for its long history in town and the hard work the employees put in. He said the organizers also wanted to support the high school girl’s softball team which won the Class 1A state championship title in May.
The parade is scheduled for 11 a.m. today on Genesee’s Walnut Street. It will be preceded by the Children’s Parade at 10:30 a.m. on East Walnut by the library and followed by an egg toss.
Employees of the district will be at the parade in a school bus as well as attending other events throughout the day.
There will be a presentation on the history of the Genesee School District by Earl Bennett at 1 p.m. in the Genesee School multipurpose room. The presentation will cover the beginnings of the district as a schoolhouse to now and followed by a tour of the school.
“It’s just a community day for people to get together and talk to each other,” Schellenger said.
Other events during the celebration include:
n A quilt show from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Kascha Quilts Museum, 148 N. Laurel St. Admission is free. There will be an additional show featuring Rather-B’s Quilt shop and a blacksmithing demonstration at 1 p.m. in the museum parking lot.
n A breakfast by The Knights of Columbus, which will include sausage, scrambled eggs, hash browns, pancakes, coffee and juice. The breakfast is from will be available from 6:30-9:30 a.m. at the Genesee Fire Station.
n A 10 a.m. lunch by the baseball fields and 5 p.m. dinner at the Genesee Fire Station.
n Various games and activities to include cornhole, turtle races, “kiddie” races and live music from Fiddle ‘n’ Sticks from 4:30-7 p.m. by the Fire Station. Fireworks start at 10 p.m.