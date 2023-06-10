When I tell folks that I work in the University Library’s Special Collections and Archives department, responses generally fall into one of two categories. For some, their eyes light up with visions of Indiana Jones-like passages filled with fabulous treasures and irreplaceable fragments of history. For others (an admittedly larger proportion of hypothetical acquaintances), their eyes glaze over, and they can conjure little more than images of dust or cobwebs. The work of an archivist is even more opaque. As one self-reflective archivist wrote about common perceptions of the trade, “the inhabitants of such a space might be (seen as) equally odd, a shuffling, nervous sort of person, as aged as some of the papers in her care, better suited to attending to the records than to other people, partially hidden behind thick glasses and a thin veil of dust stirred up by her every movement and perhaps even shaken from her own moth-eaten clothing.”

The truth, of course, can be found somewhere in the middle of this spectrum. I can confidently proclaim that we work hard to keep dust to a minimum in our vaults, and also that we have looked high and low for a Holy Grail — known around here as the King Spud trophy — to no avail. Our work in the archives may not be flashy, but it is foundational in ways that aren’t always evident at first glance. So, what is an archive, anyway?

Broadly speaking, an archive is a space devoted to saving materials that document ideas, events, people and places. A defining characteristic is the intended perpetuity of an archive. While libraries may let go of items in their circulating collections in order to bring in new books or other media, an archive collects materials with the goal of preserving access even when they are no longer new or in immediate demand. “Every archive is not just a row of acid-free boxes but a manifestation of a quixotic yet indispensable aim,” writes historian Edward Tenner, “that we can give generations that we will never meet, under circumstances that we cannot foresee, what they will want to know about us.”

