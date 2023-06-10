When I tell folks that I work in the University Library’s Special Collections and Archives department, responses generally fall into one of two categories. For some, their eyes light up with visions of Indiana Jones-like passages filled with fabulous treasures and irreplaceable fragments of history. For others (an admittedly larger proportion of hypothetical acquaintances), their eyes glaze over, and they can conjure little more than images of dust or cobwebs. The work of an archivist is even more opaque. As one self-reflective archivist wrote about common perceptions of the trade, “the inhabitants of such a space might be (seen as) equally odd, a shuffling, nervous sort of person, as aged as some of the papers in her care, better suited to attending to the records than to other people, partially hidden behind thick glasses and a thin veil of dust stirred up by her every movement and perhaps even shaken from her own moth-eaten clothing.”
The truth, of course, can be found somewhere in the middle of this spectrum. I can confidently proclaim that we work hard to keep dust to a minimum in our vaults, and also that we have looked high and low for a Holy Grail — known around here as the King Spud trophy — to no avail. Our work in the archives may not be flashy, but it is foundational in ways that aren’t always evident at first glance. So, what is an archive, anyway?
Broadly speaking, an archive is a space devoted to saving materials that document ideas, events, people and places. A defining characteristic is the intended perpetuity of an archive. While libraries may let go of items in their circulating collections in order to bring in new books or other media, an archive collects materials with the goal of preserving access even when they are no longer new or in immediate demand. “Every archive is not just a row of acid-free boxes but a manifestation of a quixotic yet indispensable aim,” writes historian Edward Tenner, “that we can give generations that we will never meet, under circumstances that we cannot foresee, what they will want to know about us.”
The University of Idaho Library has been collecting unique and rare materials for nearly as long as the institution has been in existence. Mary Belle Sweet, hired in 1905 as the university’s first professionally trained librarian, was particularly interested in acquiring materials related to Northwest history. Many of those books and manuscripts were separated from the general circulating collection due to their monetary or informational value. For several decades Sweet advocated for the relocation of the library from the Administration Building to a purpose-built space that would include room for proper care of rare books and other special collections. In 1957, that dream was realized with the opening of our University Library.
Today, the Special Collections and Archives department cares for nearly 30,000 boxes of documents, pictures, maps, and objects, covering topics of university, state and regional interest. We have particularly strong collections of material related to mining and forestry, local history, university development and activities, and jazz music. Some collections are made up of a single folder, others are more than 1,000 boxes in size. Each year we answer hundreds of research inquiries about our collections. Our users include students, scholars, genealogists and industry researchers, among others.
Along with being strange and dusty places, archives have a reputation for being difficult to use. The bulk of our records are cataloged separately from the rest of library holdings, we use a funny vocabulary, and we must enforce stricter rules about how folks view the materials. There are numerous tools that folks can use to explore the resources that are free and open to them. I hope you’ll visit lib.uidaho.edu/special-collections/searchtools.html to begin your journey. Better yet, simply email my colleagues and I at libspec@uidaho.edu to get personal assistance.
Kersting-Lark is the head of special collections and archives at the University of Idaho.