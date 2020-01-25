My to-do list keeps expanding, the unread emails in my in-box are multiplying faster than breeding rabbits and I ran out of sticky notes a long time ago. My New Year’s resolution to find a better life balance has already been revised twice and broken down into smaller, more achievable goals. I found new white hairs and wrinkles the other day. The older I get, the faster life seems to pass and the more there is to do and the more elusive balance feels. I shudder to think what Franklin Covey would have to say if only I had the time to talk with him.

Life wasn’t always like this. When I was a child, I had the luxury of never needing to track time. I played outside until the sun set, then I moved inside and played some more. As a high school student, and then later as a college graduate, time was still on my side. The possibilities were endless, and I had an open road map. I was only responsible for myself, and life was simple and unstructured.

Today, I have a wonderful family and a job I love. I am curious about everything and draw energy from new opportunities and human connections. My life is not simple, and I find comfort in a structured routine. Upon reflection, the tipping out of balance was so gradual it was hardly noticed and completely manageable. Then, one day I realized I lost my keys on a regular basis and “fending for yourself” was how I called my family to dinner.

I just returned from a trip to northern California. I went there to surround myself with nature, as this has always been a source of peace for me. I walked silently among the giant redwoods and gazed in awe at their majesty. I strolled along beaches, letting sand run between my toes and swirl around my ankles. I raised my face to the rain and drank in its sweet fragrance. I could literally feel my emotional buckets replenishing. This trip marked the beginning of a new effort in a new year to recenter myself and regain balance. I am learning that finding balance is an acquired skillset as much as learning to code or becoming a great cook. Becoming better requires mindfulness, practice and grace.

Books are an important part of this personal journey. Here are some titles I’ve especially enjoyed from Neill Public Library’s collections: “Someday is Not a Day in the Week: 10 Hacks to Make the Rest of Your Life the Best of Your Life,” by Sam Horn; “The Art of Stopping Time,” by Pedram Shojai; and “Getting Things Done: The Art of Stress-Free Productivity,” by David Allen.

As 2020 roars to life, I will seek out moments of stillness and continue my quest to strive for balance. If you are on a similar journey, I invite you to browse our bookshelves for inspiration. We have more than 200 titles to help you take that first step.

Joanna Bailey is the director of Neill Public Library.

Tags

Recommended for you