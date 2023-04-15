Many people are familiar with citizen science crowdsourcing initiatives that enable members of the general public to become involved with research, perhaps by taking swabs of dirt from their homes for the Wild Life of Our Homes project, as I did some years ago. Today I want to talk about a different kind of citizen project, one that enables greater access to historical documents by transcribing documents originally handwritten or only available as picture scans into a format that is easily readable and searchable by potential users. Many of these projects are sponsored by GLAM organizations (galleries, libraries, archives, and museums); others by independent organizations like The Zooniverse. I’m going to briefly describe a number of these projects that might be of interest to teachers and students, homeschoolers and lifelong learners — this could be a fun way to spend some time this summer.

The Washington State Library: Potential transcribers must create an account at WSL’s Scribe page (scribe.digitalarchives.wa.gov). Once that is done, users will see a User’s Guide and a list of all the transcription projects available. Right now, available projects are grouped into marriage records, naturalization records, and school district registers and censuses.

The Library of Congress: The LoC’s transcription hub is By the People (crowd.loc.gov). Current transcription campaigns include projects around nurse and Red Cross founder Clara Barton, poet Walt Whitman, philosopher Hannah Arendt and landscape architect Frederick Law Olmstead. If you are fluent in Spanish or Latin, take a look at the legal documents in the Herencia collection. A list of completed campaigns can be found at crowd.loc.gov/campaigns/completed.