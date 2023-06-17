About five years ago I realized that most of the fiction that I read was from authors who could no longer count themselves among the living. Sure, I was reading a lot of 20th century authors, but even then it was a lot of early to mid-20th century stuff. Lots of Hemingway, Woolf, Camus, and multiple readings of “Animal Farm” and “Of Mice and Men.” I enjoyed all these writers immensely, but I was coming to grips with the fact that I actually had not been reading anything from current authors. I wasn’t reading anything new, and I didn’t have an idea on what the modern state of fiction was and what current authors were up to. I knew what books were popular and which authors were important (I work in libraries after all), but I hadn’t actually been doing a very good job of reading their work and seeing what was happening with prose as an art form. I love fiction because it can have the uncanny ability to make you feel truth, or help make sense of a world that feels largely uncaring, or give you an empathetic understanding of someone else’s lived experience. It can be powerful stuff, and I knew that I was missing out by not taking modern literature more seriously.

So I endeavored to right the ship by embarking on what I thought was a fun task: trying to read the winners of the Pulitzer Prize and National Book Award each year (I chose to read the fiction winners as well as the general nonfiction winners because there is just not shortage of interesting things to learn about). I thought this would give me a good view of what our literary world is taking seriously and finding valuable, and to be honest it’s been a very fun experience.

I have discovered new authors that I love, authors I find wildly overvalued, and unexpected pleasures. Oh, and I also discovered that I strongly prefer National Book Award winners to Pulitzer winners. This idea also opened up a lot of new doors for me: I started reading the winning poetry selections and translated literature winners as well (other areas that I had no real frame of reference for), as well as a few biographies (which I still struggle with as a genre).

