About five years ago I realized that most of the fiction that I read was from authors who could no longer count themselves among the living. Sure, I was reading a lot of 20th century authors, but even then it was a lot of early to mid-20th century stuff. Lots of Hemingway, Woolf, Camus, and multiple readings of “Animal Farm” and “Of Mice and Men.” I enjoyed all these writers immensely, but I was coming to grips with the fact that I actually had not been reading anything from current authors. I wasn’t reading anything new, and I didn’t have an idea on what the modern state of fiction was and what current authors were up to. I knew what books were popular and which authors were important (I work in libraries after all), but I hadn’t actually been doing a very good job of reading their work and seeing what was happening with prose as an art form. I love fiction because it can have the uncanny ability to make you feel truth, or help make sense of a world that feels largely uncaring, or give you an empathetic understanding of someone else’s lived experience. It can be powerful stuff, and I knew that I was missing out by not taking modern literature more seriously.
So I endeavored to right the ship by embarking on what I thought was a fun task: trying to read the winners of the Pulitzer Prize and National Book Award each year (I chose to read the fiction winners as well as the general nonfiction winners because there is just not shortage of interesting things to learn about). I thought this would give me a good view of what our literary world is taking seriously and finding valuable, and to be honest it’s been a very fun experience.
I have discovered new authors that I love, authors I find wildly overvalued, and unexpected pleasures. Oh, and I also discovered that I strongly prefer National Book Award winners to Pulitzer winners. This idea also opened up a lot of new doors for me: I started reading the winning poetry selections and translated literature winners as well (other areas that I had no real frame of reference for), as well as a few biographies (which I still struggle with as a genre).
So this summer I would encourage you to take a look at some award-winning books and try something new. You might just find something deeply moving, fiendishly funny, or exceptionally knowledgeable.
Below is a short list of titles which have won either a Pulitzer or National Book Award for fiction in the last few years, along with a brief description pulled from the corresponding site (either National Book Award or Pulitzer). I hope that you find something interesting and enjoyable, and that a visit to your local library is in store as a result. Happy reading!
“The Rabbit Hutch” By Tess Gunty (National Book Award)
An online obituary writer. A young mother with a dark secret. A woman waging a solo campaign against rodents — neighbors, separated only by the thin walls of a low-cost housing complex in the once bustling industrial center of Vacca Vale, Indiana.
“Welcome” to the rabbit hutch.
Ethereally beautiful and formidably intelligent, Blandine shares her apartment with three teenage boys she neither likes nor understands, all, like her, now aged out of the state foster care system that has repeatedly failed them, all searching for meaning in their lives.
Set over one sweltering week in July and culminating in a bizarre act of violence that finally changes everything, “The Rabbit Hutch” is a savagely beautiful and bitingly funny snapshot of contemporary America, a gorgeous and provocative tale of loneliness and longing, entrapment and, ultimately, freedom.
“Interior Chinatown” by Charles Yu (National Book Award)
Willis Wu doesn’t perceive himself as a protagonist even in his own life. He’s merely Generic Asian Man. Sometimes he gets to be Background Oriental Making a Weird Face or even Disgraced Son, but he is always relegated to a prop. Yet every day he leaves his tiny room in a Chinatown SRO and enters the Golden Palace restaurant, where “Black and White,” a procedural cop show, is in perpetual production. He’s a bit player here, too, but he dreams of being Kung Fu Guy — the most respected role that anyone who looks like him can attain. At least that’s what he has been told, time and time again. Except by one person, his mother. Who says to him: Be more.
“Demon Copperhead “by Barbara Kingsolver (Pulitzer)
A masterful recasting of “David Copperfield,” narrated by an Appalachian boy whose wise, unwavering voice relates his encounters with poverty, addiction, institutional failures and moral collapse — and his efforts to conquer them.
“The Night Watchman” by Louise Erdrich
A majestic, polyphonic novel about a community’s efforts to halt the proposed displacement and elimination of several Native American tribes in the 1950s, rendered with dexterity and imagination.
Allen is the director of the Whitman County Rural Library District.