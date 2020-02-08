When it comes to the books I read, I have never considered myself much of a genre loyalist. If the writing is good, the characters are interesting and the plot is engaging, I can usually get on board. But if you had asked me a year ago if there was a category of books I did not gravitate toward (or even actively avoided), I would have said romance.
I spent years committing the cardinal sin of judging books by their covers — quite literally. Many romance novels are represented by cover images that have fittingly earned them the nickname “bodice rippers.” Muscled men in threadbare shirts embrace busty women who always seem to be poised mid-swoon.
Outside of the likes of Jane Austen and other classic authors, I dismissed romance novels as a lower form of literature. That way of thinking changed for me when I started listening to the podcast, “Hot and Bothered.” The host, Vanessa Zoltan, makes no apologies for her love of romance novels, which she cherishes for their hope and happy endings. Though the podcast focuses on encouraging people to write romance novels as a sacred practice, Zoltan makes her case for enjoying the romance genre as a feminist act. After all, romance novels are primarily written by women for women. As with most things created by and for women, they have been trivialized and generally considered not literary.
Armed with a new awareness of my own internalized sexism toward the genre, I embarked on a year of adding romance to my reading list.
I started with “The Wedding Date,” by Jasmine Guillory, the New York Times bestselling author of “The Proposal.” Guillory has become a big name in romance, bringing diversity to the genre and infusing her books with high-powered, brilliant women of color who stumble upon love and passion.
“Suddenly You,” by Lisa Kleypas, was the most stereotypically “bodice ripper” romance book I read. This book was heavy on steamy sex scenes, but with an empowered female lead and lots of consent.
Ranking in my Top 10 favorite books I read in 2019 was “Evvie Drake Starts Over” by Linda Holmes. This book was more of what I would usually have gravitated toward — more general fiction with a bit of a friends-to-lovers romantic storyline.
In contrast, “Waiting for Tom Hanks,” by Kerry Winfrey, was perhaps my least favorite romance I read last year. This book promised the wit and storytelling of Nora Ephron, but it felt a bit trite and childish. I did enjoy the constant references to my favorite classic rom-com films, however.
A successful rendering of the enemies-to-lovers trope combined with the fake relationship trope, “The Unhoneymooners,” by Christina Lauren, was fun and sexy. The two main characters who started off on the wrong foot, end up on a dream vacation where they must pretend to be newlyweds.
My favorite romance I read in 2019 was “Red, White & Royal Blue,” by debut novelist Casey McQuiston. This book was hopeful, funny, with just a bit of fantasy of what could have been in an alternate timeline if the 2016 election results had been different … and if the son of the first woman president of the United States fell in love with the prince of Wales.
I read a handful of other romance or romance-adjacent books over the course of the year, and by and large, I thoroughly enjoyed them.
Ultimately, I discovered that like every other genre, there are excellent romance novels and there are some that are less than amazing. I still prefer books with well-written characters and an intriguing plot, with an occasional “guilty pleasure” thrown in, but I now know that I can find that in a romance novel, even if it is not touted as “literary.”
Bailey Gillreath-Brown is adult services manager for the Latah County Library District.