Amazingly, 15 years have passed since Whitman County Library began presenting the Library Supporter of the Month award. The idea came about as a way to publically recognize community members for their donations of time and resources. Thus far, 175 groups and individuals have been honored.
Support for WCL has come in all shapes and sizes and is vital for our cash-strapped taxing district to succeed. The large geographic area we serve coupled with our relatively small population makes it difficult for WCL to keep up with rising costs and increased customer demand.
Thankfully, our community understands the challenges we face and has stepped in to help.
I hope you’ll join me in honoring the most recent recipients of the Library Supporter of the Month award.
For the past few years, Pioneer Title Company of Pullman has generously supported countywide youth programs and technology by raffling a tree during the annual Festival of Trees in Colfax. This year’s proceeds will fund a special guest entertainer to begin the children’s Summer Reading programs in schools and libraries across Whitman County.
Missionary volunteers from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints volunteer countless hours in the Colfax Library and Center improving services and assist with building maintenance and upkeep.
Trinity Lutheran Church of Endicott allows us to use their facility when classes and programs are too large to fit in Endicott’s small library. Trinity Lutheran also supports library summer programs and other needs that arise.
The Rialto Tavern and its owners, Marc and Kayla Howard of St. John, are generous library supporters who donate to summer reading each year. The Rialto also hosts and provides prizes for the fun and popular library trivia contests.
Pioneer Telephone Company generously supports library programs and telecommunication services in the LaCrosse and Endicott Branches.
Dana Hogan lends a hand wherever she is needed. She is an advocate, volunteer, visionary and dedicated supporter of the Garfield Library, the Garfield community and regularly contributes to the work of Friends of the Library during their monthly meetings in Colfax.
Sharon Lindsay exhibits her beautiful photography in The Center and Colfax Library, generously donating all proceeds back to the library. Sharon has taught photography classes, donated high quality equipment and lent her photography skills to a number of library events. Her willingness to help out means so much.
With more than 400 Friends of Whitman County Library, we’ll likely be giving this award well into the next few decades. I hope you’ll view those who have been honored so far by visiting the “Get Involved” link at www.whitco.lib.wa.us and choosing “Library Supporters of the Month.”
Kristie Kirkpatrick is the director of the Whitman County Library.