When COVID-19 hit in early 2020, it wasn’t long before many of us found ourselves hoping that an effective and safe vaccine would be developed quickly. Very quickly. However, given that the fastest a vaccine had ever been developed from sampling to approval was four years (mumps in the 1960s), this seemed nearly impossible.
Yet by December of that same year, a safe and effective vaccine had been developed and was beginning to be administered. How did that happen?
There were many reasons, of course. Previous research on related coronaviruses and mRNA, a massive influx of research funding and truly heroic efforts from countless researchers and practitioners are almost certainly the primary reasons.
However, there was an important enabling mechanism that’s often overlooked: open access publishing. What is open access publishing? In short, it’s when a research study or scholarly article is available freely and legally for anyone to read online.
By most estimates, fewer than half of scholarly articles are available for free online (some peg the number of freely available articles closer to 25%). All the others are hidden behind paywalls. Unless you are affiliated with a well-funded university or research organization that has a subscription to the specific content you’re seeking, you’re blocked from accessing these research studies.
So what does open access have to do with COVID-19? Simply, researchers build off each other’s work to advance our understanding of any given topic. Barriers to sharing knowledge (like paywalls) slow down the rate at which new discoveries can be pursued.
At the beginning of the pandemic, many of the biggest publishers in science recognized the urgency of the moment and worked with researchers to make articles related to COVID-19 open access; approximately 95% of the literature on COVID-19 was made immediately and freely available.
This provided an important boost to research on the topic, and in combination with factors detailed above, helped speed the development of effective vaccines.
Making the results of scholarship and research freely available to the public (the same public that funds much of this research) seems like an obvious path to take. However, scholarly publishing is an entrenched multi-billion dollar per year international industry that provides crucial infrastructure for our scholarly communications system.
There is good news, though. Through a combination of grassroots action in universities and libraries and mandates from governmental funding agencies, the percentage of scholarly articles available through open access has been increasing each year.
Significantly, in August of this year the United States Office for Science and Technology Policy distributed a memo instructing federal agencies to update their policies to ensure that the results of federally funded research be made immediately available to the public upon publication. This memo specifically calls out the importance of free access to research in quickly developing a COVID-19 vaccine. The amount of planning and administration (i.e., bureaucracy) to implement this is, of course, immense, but the expectation is that this will be fully in effect by the end of 2025.
This latest development is welcome news to those of us in academic libraries. We strive to bring research and scholarship to all our users and removing cost barriers is a huge step in the right direction. We also work with our university researchers and scholars to encourage and assist them (both logistically and financially) to publish their research in ways that reach the greatest number of people. Open access publishing is the most effective way to do that.
While open access may seem like an in-the-weeds issue for academic librarians and scholarly publishers to hash out behind the scenes, the ramifications of access to published research and scholarship are real. The remarkable speed at which the COVID-19 vaccines were developed help show the real-world impacts of immediate access to research.
Those of us who work in academic libraries will continue to strive to make publicly funded research and scholarship available to the public. Our scholarly communication system must continue to move away from being a paywalled barrier to progress and toward being an effective and efficient platform for progress and innovation.
Ben Hunter is the dean of the University of Idaho libraries.