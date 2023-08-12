We always talk about the things that we enjoy that are not held in high regard by others as a “guilty pleasure.” I have been reading romance novels for more than 40 years and I refuse to call it a guilty pleasure. Do I enjoy reading romance? Absolutely! And do romance novels get a bad rap? Yes indeed! They’re called bodice rippers, smut novels, sex books, and badly written stories read by lonely women. But if you have ever read a romance novel you know that is not what they are at all. Romance novels are smart, fresh and diverse stories consisting of a central love story along with an emotionally satisfying and optimistic ending. And in today’s tumultuous world, people long to read something where conflict is resolved with a happy ending.
You might be surprised to know that romance is the best-selling genre in the world. And in the year from August 2021 to August 2022, 19 million print copies of romance novels were sold, for a profit of $1.44 billion.
You might also be surprised to find out that although the readership of romance novels is predominantly women, 18% of romance readers are men. And the readers are not lonely women, as 59% of the readers are married or living with their partner. Romance readers are loyal to the genre, with 70% reading their first romance between the ages of 11 and 18, and 35% of readers having read romance for 20 years or more.
Romance novels today are consistently groundbreaking stories on the cutting edge of what’s happening — a commentary on social, political and interpersonal events. It is also a forum where people, regardless of age, gender, race, ability, or sexual orientation, can find examples of their peers enjoying the most fundamental of human experiences: love. And there is a wide variety of subgenres and category romance from which to choose, and Neill Public Library has them all, and here is just a small sampling:
Christian — ” Hopefully Ever After: An Amish Bookstore Novel” by Beth Wiseman; “Court of Swans” by Melanie Dickerson; “When Calls the Heart” by Janette Oke
Contemporary — “The Bromance Book Club” by Lyssa Kay Adams; “Love Theoretically” by Ali Hazelwood; “Island Affair” by Priscilla Oliveras
Erotic — “Lawyer Up” by Kate Allure; “Cake” by Lauren Dane; “What Happened in Vegas” by Sylvia Day (all available on Washington Anytime Library)
Historical — “The Duke and I” by Julia Quinn; “The Heiress Gets a Duke” by Harper St. George; “Native Gold” by Glynnis Campbell
LGBTQIA+ — “Red, White & Royal Blue” by Casey McQuisiton; “We Could Be So Good” by Cat Sebastian; “Improbable Magic for Cynical Witches” by Kate Scelsa
New Adult — “It Ends With Us” by Colleen Hoover; “Right Where I Left You” by Julian Winters; “Here’s to Us” by Becky Albertalli
Paranormal — “Dark Lover”, the first book in J.R. Wards’ “Black Dagger Brotherhood”; “Dark Tarot” the latest book in Christine Feehan’s “Dark” series; “Dark Witch” the first book in Nora Roberts’ “Cousins O’Dwyer” series.
Romantic Suspense — “One Last Chance” by Kat Martin; “Overkill” by Sandra Brown; “Hidden” by Rebecca Zanetti
Sports — “Mister Hockey” by Lia Riley; “It Had to Be You” by Susan Elizabeth Phillips; “Fireside” by Susan Wiggs
Young Adult/Teen — “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” by Jenny Han; “Romancing the Throne” by Courtney Nadine Jolie; “Debating Darcy” by Sayantani DasGupta
The month of August is Romance Awareness Month. In 2013 Bobbi Dumas, Kirkus Reviewer and NPR contributor, started Read-a-Romance Month to celebrate the genre of romance and romance novels. August is a perfect time to remember to put a little romance in your life. So why not read a romance novel? It might surprise you.
Lewis is the administrative assistant at Neill Public Library in Pullman.