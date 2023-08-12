We always talk about the things that we enjoy that are not held in high regard by others as a “guilty pleasure.” I have been reading romance novels for more than 40 years and I refuse to call it a guilty pleasure. Do I enjoy reading romance? Absolutely! And do romance novels get a bad rap? Yes indeed! They’re called bodice rippers, smut novels, sex books, and badly written stories read by lonely women. But if you have ever read a romance novel you know that is not what they are at all. Romance novels are smart, fresh and diverse stories consisting of a central love story along with an emotionally satisfying and optimistic ending. And in today’s tumultuous world, people long to read something where conflict is resolved with a happy ending.

You might be surprised to know that romance is the best-selling genre in the world. And in the year from August 2021 to August 2022, 19 million print copies of romance novels were sold, for a profit of $1.44 billion.

You might also be surprised to find out that although the readership of romance novels is predominantly women, 18% of romance readers are men. And the readers are not lonely women, as 59% of the readers are married or living with their partner. Romance readers are loyal to the genre, with 70% reading their first romance between the ages of 11 and 18, and 35% of readers having read romance for 20 years or more.

Tags

Recommended for you