As a lover of books, I have a very long list of favorites. I still have books from when I was 3 or 4 years old I love sharing with preschoolers today. Stories like Walt Disney’s “The Penguin that Hated the Cold” by Barbara Brenner and “Ms. Suzy” by Miriam Young, teach lessons of gratitude, faithfulness and perseverance.
During my annual summer getaway to the ocean, I take along “Gifts from the Sea” by Anne Morrow Lindbergh. It is a collection of essays she wrote during her summer seaside escapes and it never fails to relax and center me while challenging me to evaluate thoughts and motivations that affect my life.
“Bird by Bird” by Anne Lamott challenged me in another way. As an author’s perspective on writing, it helped me transition from journaling and school assignments to writing for readers. It was the first book to teach me about plot and character development and her honesty about her writing process and struggles are still an encouragement to me.
I discovered “The Well-Trained Mind” by Susan Wise Bauer at this same stage of my life. I chose to stay home with my little boys and put off college until they were older but found myself missing the world of academic thought. Originally, this book came to me in the context of homeschooling my boys, but it also became the outline for my “home-college” years.
As such, when I did return to school, I found I had become a much better learner and thinker. I can also brag that I have read “Beowulf” by choice.
“Whole Foods for Whole Family” by Roberta Bishop Johnson started me on a worldview shaping journey regarding health and nutrition.
Recently, I discovered “The Homemade Pantry” by Alana Chernila in our Whitman County Library collection and adopted her hamburger bun recipe as my family’s daily bread. The whole food path has led to explorations of organic gardening, permaculture and holistic self-care all richly supplied by library materials like “Body into Balance” by Maria Noel Groves and “Healing Garden” by Juliet Blankespoor.
I am also very grateful for a lot of fiction books; way too many to share here. One series I found just a year or so ago is by James Rollins. I love that he sandwiches an amazing story between “Notes from the Historical/Scientific Records” and a final” Author’s Note to Readers: Truth or Fiction.” I am frequently shocked to find that the most unbelievable elements of his books are actually the true parts.
Finally, I must confess that I am a rereader of certain books.
Almost every year, I reread the “Anne of Green Gables” series and the “Lord of the Rings Trilogy.” These comfort books restore me and the gratitude, faithfulness and perseverance I learned as a young person so I am very thankful for them.
I hope you are able to connect with a book that stirs up your gratitude this holiday season.
Campbell is the Rosalia branchmanager at Whitman County Library.