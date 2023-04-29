As April wraps up, the air is beginning to feel like spring and the sun is winning against the long, deep winter. Clear, quiet mornings and sunny evenings provide countless opportunities for gratitude, gathering and joy. An aspect of spring that brings me great delight is the reemergence of dogs of all kinds — big ones, small ones, furry and bald ones. I love it when they beg to be petted while walking by or hanging out on cafe patios. What are your favorite activities or the first thing you do when spring hits? What do you hope to start new? Neill Public Library is here to support you whatever your hobbies or goals.

Kick off your grilling season with books like “VBQ; Thank You for Smoking,” “From Garden to Grill” and “Greenfeast.” Perhaps you’re getting into the garden or the yard. Try “Raised-Bed Gardening for Beginners,” “Field Guide to Outside Style” or “The Good Garden.” If you would rather start indoors with spring cleaning, there’s “Keep the Memories, Lose the Stuff,” “The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up” and “The Complete Book of Home Organization.”

Does your graduation gift or summer plan involve travel? Plan a road trip with Fodor’s “Bucket List USA,” “Where Should We Camp Next” or one of our many Lonely Planet guidebooks. If you’re traveling abroad, start learning the language before you go with Mango Languages, or test your skills by watching one of our many foreign films — find a DVD at the library or stream movies on Kanopy. Pro tip: download audiobooks in the Libby app in advance so you’re entertained on the plane or in the car when the internet gets spotty.

