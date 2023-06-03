As the warm sun rays blanket the Palouse, signaling the arrival of summer, youth and families eagerly anticipate the launch of the highly anticipated summer reading program at Neill Public Library. The program has become a beloved annual tradition, drawing in a diverse range of avid readers, book enthusiasts and families seeking literary experiences and fun activities to keep their minds engaged during the summer months. The program is designed to encourage lifelong learning and foster a love for reading. It promises to offer a variety of fun programming. With an array of exciting activities, fantastic book displays and enticing incentives, the program aims to inspire individuals of all ages to embrace the magic of reading.
This year’s program centers around the theme “All Together Now.” It encourages participants to come together as a community, explore new perspectives and delve into new narratives. We are encouraging our readers to try reading something new with our 10 to Try Reading Challenge. Youth can read or listen (audiobooks count) from each of the 10 categories on the 10 to Try Reading Challenge bookmark. Categories include reading a poem, reading a book featuring a culture other than your own, reading about a current event and more. Youth will track their reading on their bookmark and turn in the completed bookmark at Neill Public Library. Completed bookmarks turned in by Aug. 31 earn a Squishmallow plush toy or live succulent plant. Completed bookmarks turned in by July 29 will receive a prize and be entered into the grand prize drawing for a Kindle Paperwhite or a personalized set of books. Our 10 to Try categories will also be highlighted as part of NPL’s in-person displays this summer to help you find your new favorite.
NPL’s summer reading program offers an impressive lineup of events and activities designed to cater to different age groups and interests. Events start with our all-day kickoff June 17, and end with our all-day finale July 29. Youth of all ages can enjoy the live performances, including the Reptile Lady, Radical Rick, magician Jeff Evans and more. Children can attend storytimes twice a week, including our weekly local celebrity guest readers at 10:30 a.m. Thursdays.