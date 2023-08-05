Depending on who you ask, life after the spectacular, sparkling fireworks of July can become quite uneventful. We celebrate Independence Day early in the month that has a tendency to drag on a bit. It’s hot. We’ve been camping and fishing. Now what? This may be why the month of July has been designated as National Anti-Boredom Month. Although July has come and gone, summer is not quite over, leaving us to fill in the blanks and subdue the boredom. Among many reasons, this is why your local library is so important during this time of year. Libraries are so much more than books.

With a little bit of research there are many ideas left for the remaining summer months that could be to your liking, for instance water skiing, hiking or picnicking. However, it’s always good to know that there is something to do where the air is cool, it’s calm and it’s for the whole family. And it’s right in your own community.

We all love a good book. Sometimes that’s all that is needed to fulfill an otherwise boring summer afternoon, but what I want people to remember is there are so many other wonderful things the library has to offer. I’ll share a few specifically from the Latah County Library District.

