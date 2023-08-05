Depending on who you ask, life after the spectacular, sparkling fireworks of July can become quite uneventful. We celebrate Independence Day early in the month that has a tendency to drag on a bit. It’s hot. We’ve been camping and fishing. Now what? This may be why the month of July has been designated as National Anti-Boredom Month. Although July has come and gone, summer is not quite over, leaving us to fill in the blanks and subdue the boredom. Among many reasons, this is why your local library is so important during this time of year. Libraries are so much more than books.
With a little bit of research there are many ideas left for the remaining summer months that could be to your liking, for instance water skiing, hiking or picnicking. However, it’s always good to know that there is something to do where the air is cool, it’s calm and it’s for the whole family. And it’s right in your own community.
We all love a good book. Sometimes that’s all that is needed to fulfill an otherwise boring summer afternoon, but what I want people to remember is there are so many other wonderful things the library has to offer. I’ll share a few specifically from the Latah County Library District.
For the annual summer reading program, each branch is responsible for putting on their own programs in their community. These programs can be age-specific or they can be for all ages. Did you know Latah County has seven library branches to choose from? That’s a lot of items and material. All you need to do is head to www.latahlibrary.org to see all of the fun events that are being offered. Or you can take a trip into the Latah Library closest to you.
If you take time to browse, you’ll see all of the things besides books that are being offered at your library. No Internet service at home? No problem, your local library has it. We also offer computers and printers for all of the last minute things you might need to finish up on your to-do list. If you’d rather be home and online but don’t have Internet service, your library can help with that too.
Latah libraries have mobile hotspots available to check out and take home for up to two weeks. Patrons can connect up to 10 devices on the hotspot so no need to worry, everyone can use it.
Libraries are set up to be a place of engagement. Do you like jigsaw puzzles? We almost always have one going at the Potlatch library and everyone is welcome. We also have board games for the entire family. If you haven’t heard the news today, Latah libraries offer the local newspaper and magazines to keep you updated on current events.
Still not convinced that your local library has what it takes to bust boredom? What would you like to learn or teach your children? We offer engaging and educational Maker kits, Itty Bitty Brain Box kits and Voyager kits. Maker kits explore new technology and STEM that both children and adults will love. Itty Bitty Brain Boxes have books, puzzles and games in various themes such as bedtime, outer space, bugs, cats, fairy tales, farm animals and many more. Voyager kits range from star-gazing with a telescope to blood pressure monitoring equipment.
Now that you know all the boredom-busting ideas that Latah libraries have to offer, if you are currently not a patron, and want to enjoy these amazing things, you can sign up for a library card.
Here’s how: Go to our website, go to “services,” scroll down to “how do I” and click on “Open a library card” and look for the self-registration form. After filling out the form, visit your local Latah library with photo ID and proof of address and we will help you finish the process and answer any questions you may have.