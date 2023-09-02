I started as a new library and information science student in the spring of 2020. I had just started my first full-time position in an academic library as a library assistant who dealt specifically with tracking budgets and the acquisition of materials. Much like everyone else at the time, I had no idea COVID-19 was already spreading around the world and about to change our lives significantly, including the education world. Thankfully, my program at Valdosta State University in Georgia was already offered fully online, so for me, there wasn’t much change to the curriculum.
However, in Florida, where I was living at the time, there was much deliberation about students returning to physical classrooms though the risk of contraction was high and we still didn’t have vaccines and hardly any tests available. But I digress. The bit of light I can make from that situation is it was good time to be stuck at home when I had lots of homework to do.
My first class was titled “Foundations,” in which we covered a little bit of everything in regard to libraries. I was working a full-time job and spending another 20 hours a week outside of work just on my studies for this one class. One specific assignment I remember finishing was difficult in the sense that there was so much data analysis to be done. I don’t think many people know this about libraries and librarians, but there exists massive amounts of data that influence just about everything we do in libraries. This data determines any and all staffing, programming, and funding for libraries. As an example, all libraries keep track of how many individuals come in to use the facilities in a day.
These stats alone can influence hours of operation, and therefore, schedules for staffing. We also look at stats taken during check-outs of library materials to help determine what kind of materials our specific community needs and how we go about obtaining new materials and weeding outdated materials that are no longer relevant, a process we call collection development.
Some of my favorite classes included reference services, collection development, and information literacy instruction. Some of my less favorite classes included cataloging and research methods. However, I relished the challenge of learning a new skill.
Due to my current position in the library and archives at Washington State University, I have had the privilege of making connections that have allowed me to work in various other departments within Holland and Terrell libraries providing services at the reference desk and as an instructor for information literacy courses.
Here very soon, I will be transitioning into the role of digital projects manager for the Manuscripts, Archives, and Special Collections department within WSU’s Holland and Terrell libraries. As I look back on both my educational and professional careers, I am grateful for the challenges that pushed me to be better and for the experience of meeting so many wonderful people along the way.
I finished my master’s degree in library and information science in July. I am officially a scholar!
If I were to share the most important thing I learned while pursuing an education in library sciences is that, ultimately, each library is unique in the sense that our priority is the community we serve. As such, those specific community members influence what kinds of materials and programming are housed within the library.
I believe that libraries are the heart of the communities they serve and we few library staff and faculty are constantly inspired by the communities we serve.
Stahl is a library and archives paraprofessional at the Washington State University Library.