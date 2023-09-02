I started as a new library and information science student in the spring of 2020. I had just started my first full-time position in an academic library as a library assistant who dealt specifically with tracking budgets and the acquisition of materials. Much like everyone else at the time, I had no idea COVID-19 was already spreading around the world and about to change our lives significantly, including the education world. Thankfully, my program at Valdosta State University in Georgia was already offered fully online, so for me, there wasn’t much change to the curriculum.

However, in Florida, where I was living at the time, there was much deliberation about students returning to physical classrooms though the risk of contraction was high and we still didn’t have vaccines and hardly any tests available. But I digress. The bit of light I can make from that situation is it was good time to be stuck at home when I had lots of homework to do.

My first class was titled “Foundations,” in which we covered a little bit of everything in regard to libraries. I was working a full-time job and spending another 20 hours a week outside of work just on my studies for this one class. One specific assignment I remember finishing was difficult in the sense that there was so much data analysis to be done. I don’t think many people know this about libraries and librarians, but there exists massive amounts of data that influence just about everything we do in libraries. This data determines any and all staffing, programming, and funding for libraries. As an example, all libraries keep track of how many individuals come in to use the facilities in a day.

