Did you know that Whitman County Library has an online collection of more than 5,000 images that document the history of communities throughout eastern Washington’s Palouse Region? Whitman Heritage Digital Collections (WHDC) is a true community digital archive that anyone can access by going to the WCL website at whitcolib.org
Whether you are new to the area or have a long family history here, our collection has something for you. It includes photographs, documents, and artifacts that tell the stories of Washington’s small and rural communities in and around Whitman County. More specifically, you will find images that were scanned from local museums, photos from family photo albums that an uncle or grandmother brought in to us to share, negatives from a long-closed photography studio, or architectural prints from the basement of a business just across the street or handwritten logs chronicling a local club’s past.
When you visit WHDC online, you can browse everything or use the search option to narrow what you are looking for. Is your interest a specific town, a family name, or even a certain time era? You can search using a single word, like “hats” or be more specific by entering “hats, 1950s.” While searching floods in the area using “flood” as your search term, you may choose to go to a particular event by using “flood, Pullman, Palouse River.” You get the idea. The online site also provides an option to download or print any image, a Zoom feature for a closer look, and a cross search component to help you easily locate similar subjects and topics in the collection.
Since the program began in 2007, Whitman Heritage has been archiving unique historical materials held by small museums and historical societies, local families, clubs and other community organizations. We’ve hosted presentations at town celebrations, library branches, local clubs and retirement communities. You can view a variety of displays in the area like those at the Whitman County Courthouse and the Lacrosse Market.
We welcome you, your friends, and neighbors to contact the library and share your own historic photos, helping us document the people, history and culture of our region. We do the scanning, you keep your photos. If you’d like to learn more about how you can participate or contribute your historical materials to this community based digitization project, please contact the Whitman County Library.
Buchholtz is the cataloging and acquisitions specialist for the Whitman County Library District.