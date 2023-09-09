When the lights turned on at the library today I thought it was going to be like every other day, filled with fun sounds like kids laughing or singing. I am snuggled up between my two closest shelf mates and I don’t ever get to stretch my pages. I heard the computers boot up, and the printers spitting out paper. I watched the librarian walk by several times and each time I hoped she’d look over and see me. Well, today was the day.
Her hand grazed the spine of my book and BAM! She pulled me out. She turned me over and thumbed through my pages. It felt nice to be viewed. I was set down on another shelf -— this one had wheels — and I headed to the front desk. I saw some friends getting picked up and scanned by a bright red light and placed into different crates. I wondered what crate I was headed for? When it was my turn I was given a small white slip of paper in the middle of my pages that said GEN. I had no idea what that meant, but I would find out soon.
I waited all afternoon and then the time came to find out what adventure I was in for. Some very nice person picked my crate up and put me in a big box with wheels and a noisy motor. We bumped and swerved and jiggled and bounced for what seemed like forever. When the door to the big box finally opened I saw that I was in a completely different town and was headed to a bigger box with wheels.
This time the larger box with wheels took me up a huge hill and I was able to see a giant valley and river below. When we made it to the top of the hill I saw miles and miles of beautiful wheat, peas, and barley blowing in the wind. I saw combines and grain trucks zooming all over the land.
When we came to a stop, I was tired. I had just bumped along for almost 150 miles and I needed a break. Thank goodness some nice people helped me out of the box with wheels and let me rest on their shelves for the night.
Morning came and I was again scooped up off my shelf and placed into a different crate. This time all the other books that were with me had this white slip that said GEN on them too. We were all excited and couldn’t wait to see what the day brought. As soon as everyone was loaded we headed outside to the biggest box with wheels we’d been in yet. This one had a really colorful rainbow on it and the words “Latah County Library District” on the side of it. Maybe this is where GEN is??
First stop we made, all the books with white slips that said TRO were taken out. A man stacked five crates tall on a wheeled pusher and he left them in a different building. This made some of us very nervous but one by one all the different labeled crates kept being left in different towns. We were missing all of TRO, JUL, BOV, DEA and now POT. Only the lonely GEN crates were still in the wheeled, noisy box.
Finally, after another day of jiggling around it was GEN’s crates’ turn to be left in our building. I knew this was going to be fun because I heard the same sounds from home, the laughing and singing kids, the babies flipping the pages of the board books and the adults reading the newspaper in the corner.
Soon after drop off I was picked up, turned around, flipped through so I could stretch my pages once again and stuck under that bright red light. This time I was handed to the most excited boy I have ever seen. As soon as we left he started flipping my pages and reading my words out loud. It was the happiest I have been in a long time.
For the next two weeks I was picked up, flipped through, and read by that excited boy. He told his mom about all the adventures I had between my covers and all the places he could go while he was reading me. I am so thrilled I was chosen to be a part of this Valnet family and love all the adventures I get to go on when someone requests to read me.
Griffin is the branch manager for the Bovill and Deary branches of the Latah County Library District, which also includes Genesee, Juliaetta, Moscow, Potlatch and Troy.