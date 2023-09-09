When the lights turned on at the library today I thought it was going to be like every other day, filled with fun sounds like kids laughing or singing. I am snuggled up between my two closest shelf mates and I don’t ever get to stretch my pages. I heard the computers boot up, and the printers spitting out paper. I watched the librarian walk by several times and each time I hoped she’d look over and see me. Well, today was the day.

Her hand grazed the spine of my book and BAM! She pulled me out. She turned me over and thumbed through my pages. It felt nice to be viewed. I was set down on another shelf -— this one had wheels — and I headed to the front desk. I saw some friends getting picked up and scanned by a bright red light and placed into different crates. I wondered what crate I was headed for? When it was my turn I was given a small white slip of paper in the middle of my pages that said GEN. I had no idea what that meant, but I would find out soon.

I waited all afternoon and then the time came to find out what adventure I was in for. Some very nice person picked my crate up and put me in a big box with wheels and a noisy motor. We bumped and swerved and jiggled and bounced for what seemed like forever. When the door to the big box finally opened I saw that I was in a completely different town and was headed to a bigger box with wheels.

